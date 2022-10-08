AFL legend Warren Tredrea SUES Channel Nine for AXING him in furious row over Covid vaccinations

AFL great Warren Tredrea is suing his former TV bosses at Channel Nine after a furious row exploded when he was ordered to get a Covid jab.

But after the former Port Adelaide Football Club captain refused, he claims he was banned from the studios and out of his $192,500-a-year job.

Now the 43-year-old football hero has filed a Federal Court case against Channel Nine South Australia for ‘breach of contract’.

Insisting he is ‘pro choice’ and not an anti-vaxxer, he said at the time of the row: ‘I’m fully vaccinated … but I’m not Covid vaccinated.

‘Everyone has a right to what they want because it’s your body.’

Warren Tredrea (pictured) said he was fired from his $192,500-a-year job after he refused to get a Covid vaccination

Tredrea (pictured, with wife Bianca Potuszynski) is seeking damages for breach of contract, claiming the job loss has set him back $176,458.32 plus VAT

Nine SA told staff a year ago they had to have both Covid jabs by December last year if they wanted to enter the premises, with workers having to prove their status with a digital certificate.

But the AFL Hall of Fame star refused to comply with the orders and says he was subsequently sacked mid-contract on January 4 this year.

He had refused to back down the line, saying he had the right to choose whether or not to be vaccinated.

A clause in Tredrea’s contract said he had to follow ‘all reasonable directions’ from the network – but the player-turned-presenter insists the mandatory Covid vaccinations were unreasonable.

Tredrea’s contract, which he was halfway through when he got the boot, said he had to follow ‘all reasonable directions’ from the network (pictured, Tredrea in the TV spotlight)

He said an unvaccinated person with the Delta or Omicron variant had a similar risk of passing on the virus as someone who was stung (pictured Warren Tredrea celebrating with Port Adelaide Power teammates in 2010)

‘It is everyone’s individual situation and choice. So if a player doesn’t want to do that, that’s fine, that’s their decision, he said at the time.

‘You shouldn’t be able to lose your job.’

He added: ‘I’m not an anti-vaxxer and I’m not a doctor and I’m not trying to come across as one.

‘That’s all I’m going to say – make your own choice and do your own homework.’

Tredrea claims that his refusal to be prosecuted was not serious misconduct and that he did nothing that could “cause damage to his employer’s reputation or business”.

He is now seeking damages for breach of contract, claiming the job loss cost him $176,458.32 plus VAT in lost income.

Tredrea – who won the club’s first Premier League with their grand final win in 2004 – is demanding the value of the outstanding amount remaining on his two-year deal and the lost opportunity to renew his deal later this year.

His papers lodged with the court say he is “popularly regarded as one of, if not, the club’s greatest players in the AFL,” reports Adelaide Advertiser.

But Tredrea questioned the effectiveness and need for vaccines.

His claim to the court insists that an unvaccinated person with the Delta or Omicron variant had a similar risk of passing on the virus as someone who was stung.

And he claims there is a very low risk of mortality and serious illness for other workers.

His statement of claim also alleges that there was an increased risk of certain medical conditions associated with the AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

The court documents say there were other options the company could have used to facilitate unvaccinated people.

This included improving ventilation, social distancing and using RAT tests.

Both Tredrea and Nine declined to comment on the matter.

But at the time of the ban on unvaccinated staff, the television network said it was for ‘the health and safety of our people and the continuity of operations’.

“As such, we are working to implement processes in our workplaces to ensure we have positive confirmation of vaccination status for everyone entering our sites around the country from December 1 to ensure we operate within the relevant health regulations.”

The football star’s statement of claim read that there were other options the company could have used to facilitate unvaccinated people (pictured, Channel Nine studios in Adelaide)