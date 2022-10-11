AFL legend Jason Akermanis questions if wife's breast cancer diagnosis is linked to her Covid jab

<!–

Footy legend Jason Akermanis wondered if his wife’s recent breast cancer diagnosis was linked to her Covid vaccination.

The Brownlow medalist’s wife, Megan Legge, 43, underwent a double mastectomy two weeks ago and is likely to have radiation down the track.

Akermanis said he believed his wife was low risk due to the fact that she does not drink alcohol and is healthy.

“It happened right after she got the Covid jab and she felt a lump,” Akermanis said Herald Sun.

“It’s not spreading and it’s self-contained, so she felt the safest option is a double mastectomy, and she’ll have a reconstruction in two to three months.”

Daily Mail Australia does not suggest a link between the Covid jab and breast cancer.

Ms Legge had discovered the lump about a month ago and her husband said she was ‘recovering well’.

The ex-footballer has been by his wife’s side at their home in Brisbane, which they share with their three daughters, aged four, 14 and 17.

The ex-footballer (pictured in 2009) has been by his wife’s side at their Brisbane home, which they share with their three daughters, aged four, 14 and 17.

Akermanis played 325 AFL games and kicked 421 goals during his 16-year career between 1995 and 2010.

The four-time All-Australian won three AFL premierships from four grand finals for the Lions in 2001, 2002 and 2003.

The 45-year-old now works as a real estate agent and auctioneer in Brisbane.

He was known for his trademark spiky blonde hair and dark goatee during his AFL career, but has adopted a more professional look for his recent career.

The father-of-three retired from the AFL in 2010 before pursuing a professional golf career.

But he didn’t have much luck on the green and admitted on 3AW radio in 2019 that he had been banned from several golf clubs.