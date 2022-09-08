AFL legend James Hird and his wife are caught up in alleged $30,000 construction scam

<!–

It has been revealed that AFL great James Hird and his wife Tania have allegedly been scammed out of $30,000 by dubious merchants working on their luxury Melbourne home.

It was part of an elaborate scam that reportedly cost 11 victims more than $640,000.

Tania reportedly contacted the alleged scammers after finding their details online to repair a downspout in their Toorak home, according to 7News.

But when they arrived to do the job, Tania told the Victoria Police Department that she was told the house’s roof battens needed to be replaced, as well as a host of other repairs costing nearly $32,000.

In a sign of just how far the alleged scam went, a roof inspector has since told police the work should have cost just $350.

Two British nationals and an Irish national were charged in July with deception in connection with the alleged scam.

James Hird has only recently returned to the limelight after his spectacular fall from favor over the Essendon supplement scandal.

James Hird was a coach and played great at Essendon over a period of 23 years

After a career spanning 253 appearances, including the Brownlow Medal, two premierships and five All Australian jumpers, Hird transitioned into the media landscape before transitioning into coaching.

After retiring from the Bombers coaching role in 2015 – having been banned the year before for the supplement saga – Hird disappeared from the football landscape.

He returned in an official capacity earlier this year to play a part-time role with the Giants in support of his longtime Essendon teammate Mark McVeigh – and was linked with a shocking return to the Bombers after Ben’s brutal knockout. Ruth at the end of August.