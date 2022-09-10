AFL legend Danielle Laidley reveals surprising new role working with Victorian police

<!–

Danielle Laidley has revealed that her new role is teaming up with Victoria Police.

The 55-year-old will participate in educational videos after photos of her in custody were leaked online, leading to a settlement with the department.

“As part of the civil settlement, I’ve worked with the police and made some educational videos for those going through the academy,” she said. The Herald Sun on Saturday.

“They’ve been great, I have to say, and that’s coming from the top and I’m really glad that’s the case.”

Victoria Police confirmed to the newspaper that it was working with Laidley.

“Victoria Police can confirm that we are in a relationship with Ms Laidley to appear in training materials based on her experience. The material will be used to help train police recruits,” a spokesperson said.

The news of her transition first hit the headlines two years ago after Victorian police officers leaked photos after her arrest for stalking and violating a family warrant, resulting in a bond of good conduct with no conviction or fine.

The former AFL player and coach later revealed for the first time the heartbreaking impact the leak of the photos of her in custody in 2020 had on her children.

Police leaked a photo of her wearing a wig and makeup at a St Kilda police station, and the image quickly went viral.

The Victoria Police Internal Disciplinary Board later ordered 11 officers, ranging in rank from constable to sergeant, to pay Laidley up to $3,000.

“I spoke to my son and he has been the biggest support,” Laidley told KIIS 101.1’s Jase & Lauren.

“Unfortunately, the scars left behind from the public photos and how they came out cut them really deep, you know, it was taken away from us as a family to fix all those problems,” Laidley said. “Unfortunately, my other two are still taking time.”

She hopes that her two daughters will eventually get by.