AFL legend Danielle Laidley names footy stars who supported her – and the who got on her bad side

Former North Melbourne star Danielle Laidley has revealed that the support of some former players and coaches “filled her with joy” after she came out as a transgender woman in 2020.

Laidley has played 151 AFL games over a 10-year career with the Eagles and Kangaroos, including a premiership in 1996, and has revealed that despite her initial fears, many former coaches and teammates have shown her strong support.

The hard hitting defender highlighted coaching legend Mick Malthouse and a host of former Kangaroos teammates as those with whom she has built a positive bond.

Former Kangaroos legend Danielle Laidley poses with a Sherrin

Danielle Laidley (left, identifying as Dean at the time) with legendary AFL coach Mick Malthouse, who she said was a big supporter

Malthouse, one of the greatest AFL mentors of all time, coached Laidley with the Eagles, and she said a chance meeting with him at an AFL game in June was a special experience

‘I turn around and there he’ [Malthouse] stands with his arms outstretched and he says “Give me a hug”. We got a hug and he said, “Gosh, you look amazing, I’m really proud of you,” Laidley said. News Corp.

“One such person is Mick Malthouse. It filled me with joy.’

Mick Malthouse (left) and Danielle Laidley (when she identified as Dean) prior to a Carlton match in 2015

Laidley also shared a wonderful evening reconnecting with Kangaroos players Mark Brayshaw, Glenn Archer, John Blakey, Matthew Larkin, Darren Crocker, Brett Allison, Ian Fairley and Donald McDonald.

She also recently had a heartwarming reunion with club legend Brent Harvey.

“I’ve never been so nervous in my life. I was in an Uber and I was sweating, and I’m like, “I can’t do this, I can’t do this, I have to go home,” she said of last year’s premiership reunion.

Danielle Laidley waves to the crowd at the Kangaroos match, which saw a 1996 reunion of the club’s premiership

Brett Allison (left) and Darren Crocker, pictured on the recent reunion motorcade at Etihad Stadium, are two former teammates whom Laidley thanked for their support

Despite some initial awkwardness and trepidation, Laidley said it was just like the old days and she didn’t feel like an outsider at all.

‘The night was something to behold. Yes, there were tears around the table, a lot of me, a lot of other people, and to someone they just said we can see you’re happy, we want you to be healthy and we want you to be here so please take care make sure that happens,’ she said.

‘Just the empathy, the warmth and the care… I am now in contact with all these people again. I have spoken to more teammates and players whom I have coached more in the last two years than in 20 years.’

Danielle Laidley and Ian Fairley, whom Laidley said were part of a cherished experience reconnecting with old teammates

Danielle Laidley, who used her birth name and gender of Dean at the time, after being announced as the Kangaroos head coach in 2002

Unfortunately, despite many positive reactions to her transition to a woman, Laidley has also endured some bad experiences.

She opened up about a ‘messy’ Mad Monday in 2012 when she was an assistant coach at St Kilda.

Though she was Danielle for all intents and purposes outside the football club, Laidley felt she should be Dean – her name and gender at birth – while coaching.

She told News Corp that during the booze-fuelled Mad Monday celebrations, Saints ruck Justin Koschitzke asked her if she was a “transvestite,” something she admits made her “spiral.”

Danielle Laidley (second from left) at a Virgin Pride event with Dani Minogue (second from right) and other prominent members and supporters of the LGBTQI+ community

“As a transgender, it’s quite outrageous to be labeled a transvestite because you’re not,” Laidley said.

“A transvestite is a person who likes to dress in the clothes of the opposite sex, and it becomes a bit of a fetish, a sexual thing, while transgender isn’t. It’s never been anything sexual for me.

“So when I’m asked that, I get really annoyed. When he asked me, I said, ‘Give me more credit than that, no I’m not’. And that was that.’