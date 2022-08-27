AFL legend Dani Laidley reveals Wayne Carey’s infamous affair ‘shattered’ North Melbourne Kangaroos

Former Kangaroos legend Danielle Laidley has exposed the influence Wayne Carey’s infamous affair with teammate Anthony Stevens’ wife Kelli had on the once proud club.

The 55-year-old, who played alongside Carey and Stevens in a 99-game career at the club, also coached the Kangaroos for 149 games – admitting the saga “shattered the group”.

Laidley, who has transitioned to a woman since she was born a dean, has returned to the footy world since she was brought out in a leaked 2020 arrest that Deputy Victoria Commissioner Shane Patton described as “horrible”.

Close friends Carey, Stevens and Laidley won the 1996 grand final with North Melbourne, but just five years later their relationships, and the club as a whole, were left in shambles.

Laidley, who was coaching elsewhere at the time but still very close to Stevens, said the affair “shattered the club”, and made the front page of a prominent Melbourne newspaper for 14 days.

“Long friendships – forged in blood, sweat and laughter and tears over a decade – are suddenly over. One night the heart is ripped out of the North Melbourne Football Club,” she wrote in the Herald Sun.

Carey’s affair with Kelli started in 2002, after meeting at a party hosted by club champion Glenn Archer, attended by Kangaroos players.

Kelli followed Carey to a bathroom to discuss their sordid relationship that had started weeks earlier.

Stevens and Carey played together for North Melbourne from 1989 to 2001 before the betrayal came to light.

Carey was also married to his first wife Sally McMahon at the time. Stevens was even the groomsman at the wedding.

The affair was far from the first or last time Carey would receive more attention for his behavior off the field than on the field.

The 272 game legend who won two premierships and seven All Australian jumpers, in fact, has an entire section on his Wikipedia page titled: ‘Domestic Violence, Abuse, Arrests, Drug Abuse and Scandals’.

Laidley said Carey, who is widely recognized as one of the greatest players of all time, was essentially “turned on” due to a lack of industry punishment.

“Of course Wayne (Carey) is no stranger to that spotlight. He’s been flirting with problems all his career, starting a fight here, pinching a breast there,” said a tired Laidley.

“He is the best player in the league, reason enough for an ego too big, but in his case he is also fed and watered, made possible by players and coaches and administrators.

“When Wayne was 21, Denis Pagan (former Kangaroos coach) read us the riot act about our recovery after an overnight game. “You guys aren’t going to piss this weekend,” he’d say. “You know there’s only one player who can get away with that: number 18.”

“There were rules for us and there were rules for Wayne. He was too good to rebuke the bad,’ Laidley lamented.

Leaving the club in disgrace following the affair, Carey joined the Adelaide Crows in 2003, taking the field against his former teammates in a fiery clash where he came face to face with Stevens.

In a twist, Stevens was named club captain following Carey’s departure.

In an interview with veteran journalist Mike Sheahan on Fox Footy in 2015, Stevens said he told his ex-teammate at the time to “stick it” but was also disappointed with Carey’s behavior after the betrayal.

“It’s the one thing he’s never done,” Stevens said, when asked by Sheahan if Carey had apologized.

“He never really went out of his way to say sorry—for whatever reason.”

Carey finally apologized the following year – a full 14 years after the nasty event.

He then repeated the infamous incident when he appeared on SAS Australia earlier this year, telling chief instructor Ant Middleton that the affair was a huge moment in his life.

“It has haunted me for over 20 years. I was in self-destruct mode. You know, I think my life was starting to unravel,” he said during the interrogation.

The incident then came back into the public consciousness when the couple were in a Melbourne pub for a premiership reunion in 1996, when Carey went “to” Stevens according to SEN’s Sam Edmunds.

Time doesn’t seem to have healed old wounds, with the former teammates reportedly having to be separated after Carey Stevens ‘went’.

Witnesses alleged that Carey accused Stevens of ‘talking behind his back and telling people that he couldn’t be contacted and that he shouldn’t bother to catch up with him, but then personally did a good job’ .

Carey later insisted he was “worried about Stevo (Stevens),” who he said was “not well.”

It was reported that Stevens was unable to attend the official event at the Etihad Stadium the following day because he was “stunned” at the exchange, although Carey insists it was because he was too hungover.

Wayne Carey once again has the last word.

Perhaps Laidley’s claim that Carey was ‘turned on’ by the footy industry is spot on.