AFL legend Dani Laidley looks stylish in a black cape jacket and leather boots

AFL legend Dani Laidley turned heads on Sunday as she arrived at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium for the 1996 premiership reunion.

The 54-year-old was glamorous in a black cape jacket, white puff sleeve blouse and knee-high black leather boots.

She adorned her ensemble with gold earrings, chic glasses, a stylish cream scarf and freshly manicured nails.

AFL legend Dani Laidley, 54, (pictured) looked stylish in a black cape coat and leather boots as she attended the reunion match between North Melbourne Kangaroos and the Sydney Swans at Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, on Sunday

Dani had only a hint of a smile on her face, and she waved to thousands of excited fans pumped for a rematch between old football rivals.

The former athlete attended the 1996 reunion match between Grand Final winners North Melbourne and runners-up the Sydney Swans.

Dani formed a guard of honor with some of her old teammates from North Melbourne as she cheered on the current squad as they raced through the banner to beat Sydney in round 21.

She decorated her ensemble with gold earrings, chic glasses, a stylish cream scarf and freshly manicured nails

The footballer turned coach was born Dean James Laidey and played 151 AFL games for West Coast and North Melbourne before building a 149-game coaching career with the Kangaroos.

It took nearly 45 years for Dani Laidley to discover she had gender dysphoria after struggling with her identity since she was six.

Although it was only five years since she was formally diagnosed with gender dysphoria and not until 2020 when she transitioned from male to female, it’s something that Laidley has carried with her for a long time.

She paired her cutting-edge looks with gold earrings, a stylish cream scarf and freshly manicured nails

Dani wore her blonde hair in loose waves as she stood on the pitch before the game

Dani has been dating childhood friend Donna Leckie since January (pictured, right)

She addressed engagement rumors with childhood sweetheart Donna Leckie earlier this year after the former athlete wagged a diamond ring in January.

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia in March, Dani dismissed the speculation, saying: ‘We’re not getting married and we’re not engaged’.

The couple, who had been partners in both elementary and high school, got back together in 2017 and rekindled their romance about eight months ago.