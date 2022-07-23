AFL: Jamarra Ugle-Hagan kicks unbelievable goal as Western Bulldogs beat Melbourne

No.1 draft pick Jamarra Ugle-Hagan has come of age to propel the Western Bulldogs to a 10-point upset over Melbourne in a thrilling AFL Grand Final rematch.

After most of Saturday night’s game at Marvel Stadium, the Bulldogs stormed home to take the lead over Riley Garcia with four minutes to go.

The Bulldogs defended for their lives in the final stages, before Ugle-Hagan scored his fifth goal from the borderline with seconds left to seal the club’s 10th and best win of 2022.

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan sealed a huge win for his side with an incredible kick on Saturday

The 20-year-old kicked five goals as the Western Bulldogs sealed a seismic win

Luke Beveridge’s men were humiliated by Melbourne in last year’s grand final and this season’s first round, but saluted 17.8 (110) to 15.10 (100) in a classic encounter this time around.

Most importantly for the Bulldogs, they are in the top eight with four rounds to go, overtaking struggling Richmond, who tied with Fremantle on Friday night.

Melbourne led every change and by a whopping 27 points, but the Bulldogs had more points in the last term with five goals to one.

Superstar defender Steven May played an excellent game but made a crucial mistake in the last quarter that led to a vital goal for Bulldogs.

Marcus Bontempelli celebrates with the last siren as the dogs kept their last hope alive

Ugle-Hagan, in just his 17th AFL game, delivered on his serious promise with a career-high return after starting three majors last week.

His decisive goal could long be looked back on as the moment when a star’s career finally took off.

The Bulldogs were able to push through Melbourne’s much-vaunted defense with the Demons allowing 100 points or more for the first time since Round 19, 2019.

Having started their premiership defense with ten consecutive wins, Melbourne have lost five of their last eight games and are in danger of finishing outside the top two.

Bulldogs striker Aaron Naughton screams with joy after kicking a goal for his side

Melbourne midfielder Clayton Oliver was quintessentially magnificent after missing last week with a broken thumb, collecting 28 touches and collecting 13 clearances.

Bayley Fritsch (four goals) and Sam Weideman (three), who was a late draw for Ben Brown, were the Demons’ most damaging players.

Star defender Jake Lever was also a late out for Melbourne.

Melbourne has six days to prepare to face Fremantle at Optus Stadium on Friday night as the Bulldogs head to Geelong to face the ladder-leading Cats.