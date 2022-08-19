AFL great Billy Brownless has a new woman in his life six years after his marriage ended

<!–

Geelong great Billy Brownless finally confirmed rumors on Friday that he has started dating again.

The 55-year-old said he had recently struck up a close friendship with a female companion, whose identity has not been publicly revealed, and that the couple are currently seeing where things are headed.

The AFL legend told The Herald Sun: ‘It’s really new and a nice little friendship. We’re doing well and going slowly.’

There had been rumors for a while that Billy was ready to start dating again.

He had previously tried to downplay reports that he had been spotted dating a mystery woman, and dismissed the jokes about it from his Triple M colleagues.

Footy fans will no doubt be thrilled to see Billy open to love again after his 18-year marriage to wife Nicky sensationally ended in 2016 after she began dating his best friend, fellow AFL star Garry Lyon.

Both men’s marriages ended before Nicky and Lyon announced they were a couple, but Billy still felt betrayed for assuring him that they were nothing more than “just good friends.”

After five years of bad blood, Billy and Garry took steps toward reconciliation last year when Brownless said they were in a “good place” before spending Christmas Day together in 2020.

Billy’s daughter Lucy described the lunch between the blended families as “very special.”

“It worked very well and it was all very positive. We are all happy and happy to be all together. It was a fantastic day. We were all really excited about it,” she told the Herald Sun at the time.

Billy addressed the issue with fellow AFL greats Sam Newman and Don Scott on an episode of the pair You can’t be serious podcast in Sept.

He admitted that while he hadn’t fully restored his friendship with Lyon, he said that at some point the pair “might” be able to become friends as before.