AFL Grand Final: Sydney WAG Jesinta Franklin sizzles in photo shoot

Jesinta Franklin was a vision of elegance on Monday as she returned to work as a model after her husband Buddy’s team, the Sydney Swans, lost to Geelong in Saturday’s one-sided AFL Grand Final.

The former Miss Universe Australia, 31, was in hair and makeup before posing for a photoshoot in a Hervé Léger band dress worth a staggering $2,145.

She posted behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram alongside a video of her getting herself groomed by her glam crew, who sweeps her golden locks into a stylish messy bun.

Her makeup took on a classic look with a bold cat eye and a matte nude lip.

The expensive dress hugged her incredible figure and fell all the way to the floor, adorned with nothing but Jesinta’s engagement and wedding rings.

It comes after footy fans turned on Buddy, 35, as the Sydney Swans were on the receiving end of a memorable shellack against Geelong in the Grand Final.

Buddy made history in Round 3 against the Cats when he became only the sixth player in VFL/AFL history to score 1,000 goals, but he and the Swans had little to celebrate in the MCG on Saturday afternoon.

Just days after the athlete announced he had signed a 12-month extension to stay in Sydney until the end of next season, he found himself on the losing side in a major final for the third time since joining the Swans in 2014. came.

The Cats jumped off the block and nearly destroyed Sydney in the first quarter, leading by 35 points – the biggest first quarter margin in a grand final since 1989.

Geelong led 36 at halftime and the defeat continued into the second half, with the Cats scoring six goals in the third quarter, while the Swans were confined to a solitary deficit.

All of this effectively eliminated Buddy from the game, racking up a measly three disposals in the first three terms, taking a 0.1 kick.

And fans wasted no time declaring the veteran striker “missing in action” when it mattered most.

Some, meanwhile, are questioning Buddy’s decision to continue playing for another year. The forward turns 36 before the next season starts and time seems to be catching up with him.

Others are known for all his statistical genius, Buddy’s Sydney career may never be a complete success if he never wins a flag.

He has scored 52 goals this season – the sixth time he has kicked at least 50 majors in Sydney in nine years – to bring his tally for the Swans to 467 goals in 158 games.

