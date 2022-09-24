AFL Grand Final: Nadia Bartel’s classy message of support for ex-husband Jimmy

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

They separated under acrimonious circumstances in August 2019.

But things appear to have improved for one-time AFL glamor couple Nadia and Jimmy Bartel in the three years since their split.

Nadia, 37, showed her support for her ex-husband on Grand Final day on Saturday as she settled down to watch the Geelong v Sydney game with their sons.

Nadia Bartel (right) showed her support for ex-husband Jimmy on Saturday as their sons Aston and Henley got behind his old club Geelong ahead of their AFL Grand Final clash against Sydney

She posted pictures on Instagram of their boys Aston and Henley getting ‘pumped up’ for the clash at the MCG between the Swans and the Cats.

Jimmy played 305 games for Geelong from 2002 to 2016 and was part of Channel Seven’s commentary team for Saturday’s game.

Their eldest son Aston looked like his dad’s mini-me in a Geelong hoodie, while his younger brother Henley wore an official Cats hat.

Their eldest son Aston looked like his dad’s mini-me in a Geelong hoodie, while his younger brother Henley wore an official Cats hat

Although she didn’t mention Jimmy in her posts, her vocal support for her ex-husband’s old club suggests that Bartels’ once-frosty relationship may be starting to improve.

Jimmy and Nadia tied the knot in 2014 after meeting at the 2008 Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix and became engaged in 2012.

The couple announced their separation in August 2019.

Nadia, 37, posted pictures and Instagram of their boys getting ‘pumped up’ for the clash at the MCG between the Swans and Geelong

At the time, Nadia was said to have been ‘blindsided’ by the split.

Jimmy soon moved on with Melbourne socialite Lauren Mand, but their relationship did not last. He is now dating a woman named Amelia Shepperd.

The Bartels share custody of their sons Aston and Henley.