AFL Grand Final: Levi Ablett on MCG ahead of Geelong Cats v Sydney Swans

The sick child of an AFL legend has been brought to the MCG ahead of the AFL Grand Final tip in a heartwarming moment.

Gary Ablett Jr’s ailing son Levi smiled with delight as he was taken to the center of the humming cauldron on Saturday afternoon.

Ablett Jr’s veteran former Geelong teammate and current star midfielder Joel Selwood rocked Levi Ablett at the MCG when the Cats ran out.

Little Levi Ablett beamed with delight as Joel Selwood took him to the famous field for the biggest game of 2022

Levi Ablett, 3, suffers from a mysterious illness that seriously affects his airways and he has never spoken a word.

Selwood then gave little Levi back to his father, the retired double Brownlow medalist.

Geelong takes on the Sydney Swans on Saturday afternoon in the season decider starring Selwood.

The 34-year-old midfielder has won three Premierships in his career.