AFL Grand Final: Geelong Cats claim AFL premiership in lopsided Grand Final

Geelong claimed its 10th flag in a dominant, one-sided AFL Grand Final – viewers were first impressed and then shocked by the entertainment of the event.

The Cats started the game with a stunning opening quarter of 41-6 and never headed, leading 62-26 at halftime before taking off with the game in the second half.

The Sydney Swans looked completely overwhelmed as Geelong’s powerful vanguard broke them apart, star striker Tom Hawkins led the charge with two goals in the first quarter.

The final result was a whopping 133-52 for the Cats,

Cameron Guthrie, Mitch Duncan, Jeremy Cameron, Rhys Stanley, Mark Blicavs and Isaac Smith of the Cats after celebrating a goal during the 2022 AFL Grand Final

Brad Close of the Geelong Cats celebrates kicking a goal in the 2022 AFL Grand Final

Swans star Lance Franklin looks despondent as the Geelong Cats rage at the MCG

Superstar Robbie Williams got the day off to a flying start with a hair-raising set list of all of his greatest hits, as well as a cover of John Farnham’s The Voice.

He also paid tribute to Shane Warne when the cricket legend’s children sat in the MCG booth that now bears his name.

He was later joined by Delta Goodrem for a duet of his song Kids.

One viewer wrote: ‘Best pregame I’ve seen. Robbie was built for that attitude. Good start to the day.’

‘Wow! It’s safe to say the @AFL performed the pre-match entertainment with @robbiewilliams then @robbiewilliams & @DeltaGoodrem,” one person wrote on social media.

“Robbie and Delta singing together was the best entertainment yet,” commented another.

The inclusion of ‘Kids’ in the set list sparked rumors that Kylie Minogue would make a surprise appearance, but the little pop princess was nowhere to be seen.

Williams was later joined by Delta Goodrem for a duet of his song Kids – after rumors he’d be singing it with Kylie Minogue didn’t come true

Williams described his friend Warne as “Australia’s biggest rock star” as the cameras cut to his grieving son Jackson into the crowd at the world-famous sports ground.

The pop star also paid tribute to John Farnham – who was recently diagnosed with cancer – with a rousing performance of his signature song You’re the Voice, which the entire audience sang in unison.

Unfortunately, viewers didn’t react very well to the pre-halftime entertainment. The most diverse and progressive halftime show in the history of the AFL Grand Final was denounced by viewers as “worse than Meatloaf’s disastrous performance in 2011.”

Australia’s First Nation performers took the spotlight on Saturday’s halftime show at the AFL Grand Final in Melbourne, but some disgruntled viewers called it a “wakeful” move designed to “tick boxes”.

While Australian rock band Goanna led the performance with their 1982 hit Solid Rock, they were joined by native artists including Christine Anu, Emma Donovan, Tasman Keith and William Barton.

Indie rockers The Temper Trap also performed with native stars Budjerah and Ngaiire.

Adding more diversity to the halftime lineup was non-binary singer G Flip, who uses she/them pronouns and is currently dating American reality star Chrishell Stause from Netflix’s Selling Sunset.

G Flip opened the performance with a roaring drum solo, before returning later to release Jet’s Are You Gonna Be My Girl.

Christine Anu and Emma Donovan were then introduced with an incredible didgeridoo solo, which transitioned into Goanna’s Solid Rock.

While many viewers were no doubt happy to see underrepresented minority groups taking center stage, others called it “wake up” and said the vocals weren’t up to par.

“That halftime show was pretty bad, it felt like they were trying to wake up. Is it me?’ one complained.

‘Terrible halftime show during the @AFL grand final. More about ticking off than entertainment! We get the lesson every day about it coming into sport,” another tweeted.

Christine Anu and Emma Donovan were then introduced with an incredible didgeridoo solo (pictured), which transitioned into Goanna’s Solid Rock

More diversity to the halftime lineup was added by non-binary vocalist G Flip, who uses s/he pronouns and sang a drum solo before joining Jet’s Are You Gonna Be My Girl?

“This awakened halftime show was terrible. If you’re going to wake up, at least do good,’ one roared.

“AFL halftime entertainment is all about pushing Indigenous politics. The group is terrible. So predictable,” said another.

Earlier this month, the AFL renewed its domestic broadcast deals with pay-TV network Foxtel, free-to-air broadcaster Channel Seven and telecommunications company Telstra, with a seven-year contract worth a staggering AUS 4.5 billion.

It was quite a change from previous Grand Final halftime shows.

One of the members of the Australian rock band Goanna played with an indigenous flag guitar

In 2021, alternative rock band Birds of Tokyo performed with the West Australian Symphony Orchestra.

Before that, Sheppard performed with the Queensland Symphony Orchestra.

Earlier, AFL fans trying to access the biggest day in footy found they had been banned from the 2022 grand final because Channel 7 decided not to stream the decider via digital services.

Outraged supporters who wanted to use digital platform 7Plus to watch the decision between the Sydney Swans and Geelong Cats were cut off during the pre-game entertainment show by megastar Robbie Williams.

Instead, they were treated to a best-of collection of clips from Border Force Australia.