AFL Grand Final: Gary Ablett Jr.’s son to run out with Geelong captain Joel Selwood

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Geelong Cats captain Joel Selwood has revealed he will run out with his former teammate Gary Ablett Jr’s son Levi before the start of Saturday’s AFL Grand Final at the MCG in Melbourne.

Three-year-old Levi was diagnosed in 2020 with a rare degenerative disease that leaves him with less resistance to naturally fight disease compared to healthier children

Gary’s model wife Jordan Ablett, 29, has previously said it is unlikely the couple’s eldest child will ever learn to speak.

Geelong Cats captain Joel Selwood has revealed he will run out with his former teammate Gary Ablett Jr’s son Levi before the start of Saturday’s AFL Grand Final at the MCG. (Pictured: Gary and Jordan Ablett with son Levi)

Joel spoke about Levi’s heartwarming Grand Final performance to Adam Gilchrist and Tim Gossage on SEN’s Breakfast with Gilly and Goss Friday morning.

“I’ll tell you a secret,” Joel said. ‘His son is running out with me tomorrow, which is pretty special.

‘I think it’s only fair that an Ablett makes an appearance on Grand Final day and it’s Gazza’s turn to cheer on his young son.

‘It will be quite special for the Ablett family but also the Geelong faithful.’

Three-year-old Levi (pictured) was diagnosed in 2020 with a rare degenerative disease that leaves him with less resistance to natural disease-fighting compared to healthier children

In an interview with The Significant Others podcast in March 2021, Jordan spoke about the family’s heartbreak following Levi’s diagnosis.

“I just remember sitting with Gaz in that meeting and when they said that I just remember completely breaking down,” she said.

“There’s a very short life expectancy, so I constantly tell people when they ask about Levi that we’re literally just taking it day by day because we have no idea what the future holds,” she added.

In an interview with The Significant Others podcast in March 2021, Jordan spoke about the family’s heartbreak following Levi’s diagnosis. “There is a very short life expectancy,” she said

Appearing on Channel Nine’s Millionaire Hot Seat in May 2021, Ablett said there had been some improvement in Levi’s condition.

“He’s a beautiful boy with a pretty serious condition,” the two-time AFL premiership winner with the Geelong Cats told host Eddie McGuire.

‘We are seeing some improvement and Levi is receiving physiotherapy every day.

‘The great thing about Levi is that he is a very determined boy and always happy. He brings so much joy to our lives.’

Appearing on Channel Nine’s Millionaire Hot Seat in May 2021, Ablett said there had been some improvement in Levi’s condition

Gary and Jordan welcomed a second child, daughter Grace, late last year.

“Time flies and we can’t remember life without her,” Jordan said at the time.

“She has fit in perfectly with this family, her sparkling smile and personality are really starting to shine through.”

Meanwhile, Joel Selwood and his wife Britt recently announced they were expecting their first child.