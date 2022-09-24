AFL grand final chaos as pitch invader disrupts the game with VERY bizarre demand
AFL grand final chaos as pitch invader disrupts game with VERY bizarre demand as over 100,000 fans pack MCG for Geelong’s demolition of Sydney Swans
- A pitch invader disrupted the AFL grand final with a very bizarre demand
- Over 100,000 fans packed into the MCG to watch Geelong thump the Sydney Swans
- And one fan was unable to stay in the stands and entered the field
- He wore a t-shirt demanding the return of his favorite fast food drink
Over 100,000 fans packed into the MCG for the AFL’s grand final return to Melbourne, but one fan couldn’t be rooted to his seat and took to the field.
Australian sport has faced a wave of pitch invasions during 2022, with fans of both the AFL and NRL invading pitches during competitions across the country.
And Saturday’s grand final was no exception when a fan was hoisted down by security after leaving the stands and walking onto the field in the fourth quarter of Geelong’s demolition of the Swans.
The man was pictured wearing a t-shirt that read: #BringBackKFCKrushers.
The fast food chain removed the popular drink back in 2018, much to the frustration of customers, after first hitting Australian shores back in 2009.
More to follow.