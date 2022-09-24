AFL grand final 2022: First fan to arrive posts photo of empty MCG Geelong Cats Sydney Swans

An extremely ardent football fan who doesn’t even support either side in this year’s AFL finals has taken his seat at the Melbourne Cricket Ground while millions of Swans and Cats fans are still fast asleep.

Twitter user tmmisson posted a photo as he sat in a virtually deserted MCG just after 8.30am on Saturday morning as the only other people to be seen in the famous stadium were ground staff.

He wrote the text of the post: ‘I’m in. Don’t care who wins. I think if pushed I will support John Longmire. I jumped wanting to celebrate that our city is back.’

Judging by his profile picture, tmmisson is a North Melbourne supporter, which would explain his affection for Sydney coach Longmire, who played a leading role in helping the Kangaroos to two premierships when he played 200 games for the club from 1988 to 1999.

His reference to the city of Melbourne staging a comeback refers to the Victorian capital losing the grand final to Brisbane in 2020 and Perth last year when Covid restrictions wreaked havoc with the planning of the year’s biggest games.

Pretty short queue for a beer and a pie: A loyal AFL fan posted this photo of a virtually empty MCG as he found his seat a full six hours before kick-off

Footy fans have responded by turning the game into a sell-out with a crowd of 100,000 expected for the clash.

Long queues had formed outside the MCG by 9.30am, with thousands of fans treading the ground, led towards the gates in lines separated by metal fencing.

They can look forward to pre-game entertainment from music superstar Robbie Williams and Mike Brady, with Katie Noonan singing the national anthem.

Shortly after he posted, long queues were seen outside the sold-out MCG with 100,000 fans expected to pack the famous ground

Melbourne hosts its biggest game of the season for the first time in two years, with the decider going to Brisbane in 2020 and Perth in 2021 due to Covid restrictions – and fans were keen to make up for lost time outside the stadium bright and early on Saturday (the picture)

Melbourne welcomed the ultimate game of the season back to its spiritual home by making a huge change to the grand final parade this year – and it didn’t go down well with fans.

Instead of having the players greet supporters from the back of open cars in the city centre, the Swans and Cats stars were ferried down the Yarra River in boats before disembarking and greeting them near the MCG.

Fans slammed the move as the ‘biggest fizzle ever’ and complained they couldn’t get close to their heroes.

‘The key component of the AFL Grand Final Parade is that the fans get up close and personal with the players. The idea of ​​requiring binoculars to find your hero from a river bank is not ideal,’ wrote Adam White.

The AFL grand final parade saw the stars sail down the Yarra River for the first time ever on Friday – and fans weren’t happy with the change

One tweeter named Milly wrote: ‘Soooo bad. The boats turned around before anyone in this photo who waited for hours in your ‘viewing areas”.

3AW Radio’s Tony Jones was scathing, branding the new parade a ‘disaster’ and saying: ‘I’d put this in the same category as Meat Loaf, AFLX and the Batmobile … in 10 years we’ll be looking at pictures of this and using it as a punchline.’

Fans were scared earlier this week when false reports claimed meat pies would not be available at the MCG for the grand final.

The drama began on Monday when a social media post declaring there would be no “pies” at the biggest game of the year began circulating and fans jumped to the wrong conclusion.

A caller to Melbourne radio station 3AW added fuel to the fire when they said: ‘All patrons attending the 2022 AFL grand final must bring a packed lunch, it has just been confirmed there will be no pies at the grand final this year .’

But Melbourne Cricket Club chief executive Stuart Fox assured supporters their favorite football food would take center stage.

“Unfortunately for their supporters, the Collingwood MagPIES will not be in action on Saturday, but I want to assure all fans attending the AFL grand final that there will be hot Four N’ Twenty pies – and lots of them,” said Fox.