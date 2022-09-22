AFL Grand Final 2022: Buddy Franklin’s wife Jesinta plays with their children

Footy WAG Jesinta Franklin was all smiles on Thursday as she enjoyed some downtime with her children ahead of a jam-packed AFL Grand Final weekend.

The 31-year-old, who is married to Sydney Swans star Lance ‘Buddy’ Franklin, went for a walk along Melbourne’s Southbank with the couple’s two children, Tullulah, two, and Rocky, 18 months.

At one point, the Franklins stopped on a patch of grass to say hello to a group of passing dogs.

Jesinta looked stylish and sophisticated in a beige suit over a black long-sleeved top.

She wore her long brunette hair loosely tucked behind her ears.

The model is equipped with a black leather bag and tortoiseshell sunglasses.

Her shoes, a rare pair of Nike Air Jordan 1s that retail for up to $620, stood out with a pop of blue under her neutral suit.

Her children both wore matching red and white Nike shoes in support of their father, a key forward for the Sydney Swans.

The trio later joined a friend for a walk along the promenade. Jesinta occasionally carried Tullulah and Rocky, although they mostly walked unaided.

Jesinta was also seen giving her son a kiss.

Buddy shocked fans on Monday when the Swans appeared to confirm he would be staying at the club next year, sharing a terse statement that read: “Another more #blood.”

Writing on Instagram hours later, Jesinta had a ‘big week of work ahead’ as she flew from Sydney to Melbourne for the grand final.

‘Made it to Melbourne. A big week ahead of work, fun, conferences, family time…. Oh, and a Grand Final,’ the mother-of-two wrote as she posed at Melbourne Airport.

It comes as the Swans celebrate an unexpected boost in the run-up to the grand final after Franklin announced he will remain at the club in 2023.

Franklin’s nine-year, $10million deal with the Swans expires at the end of the season and the 35-year-old’s future had long been the subject of speculation.

However, the two-time premiership winner himself put an end to the rumors on Monday night with a terse two-word statement that simply read: ‘One more.’

The bombshell came after months of speculation suggesting Franklin could either retire or end his nine-year stay in Sydney to play for another club.

It comes as the Swans celebrate an unexpected boost in the run-up to the grand final after Franklin announced he will remain at the club in 2023. (Pictured: Franklin kicks a goal during the preliminary final between Sydney and Collingwood at the SCG on Saturday )

At the beginning of last month Herald Sun reported the Swans felt they were ‘close’ to agreeing a 12-month extension with the AFL superstar and were ‘surprised’ by reports Franklin had been linked with a move.

The four-time Coleman medalist was left considering his future after the Swans tabled a $500,000-a-year offer, a significant reduction from Franklin’s current deal, which is believed to be in the $800,000-a-season region.

Franklin’s announcement Monday night closely followed the format of the message basketball legend Michael Jordan sent when he returned to the Chicago Bulls in 1995, in which he simply proclaimed, ‘I’m back.’

The Swans announced Franklin’s new deal in a brief statement on Monday

However, the words ‘One more’ also left some fans confused as they tried to figure out exactly what those words referred to.

Some supporters were unsure if that meant Franklin would be around for another season, or just one more game – meaning he would retire after Saturday’s Grand Final.

‘Mysterious. One more GAME, one more YEAR, one more decade,’ Natalie Gee tweeted.

‘One more game or one more year? He looks so invested in this group and club. And still plays well. But wouldn’t it be great to leave the big stage with another Premier League?’ wrote Florian Christoph.

Others were more blunt, writing ‘Game, season or flag?!?’ and ‘ONE MORE GAME OR ONE MORE YEAR’ – with another quip: ‘Great he’s signed for another decade! Bold move by the swans.’

Franklin will play in his sixth Grand Final when the Swans face Geelong on Saturday.