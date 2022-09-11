AFL glamour couple Joel and Brit Selwood announce they are expecting their first child

<!–

AFL star Joel Selwood and wife Briton are expecting their first child.

The stunning special needs teacher Brit announced the exciting news of the happy couple on her Instagram page on Sunday evening.

She shared a photo from a gorgeous maternity shoot, in which the Geelong Cats champions player holds up a small soccer jersey with his player number and ‘daddy’ written on the back.

Meanwhile, Britt showed off her tiny baby bump in a summery white dress and beamed at the camera.

She said their dreams had come true after years of fertility struggles and she thought of all the couples going through the same thing.

“Our dreams have come true ✨ Joel and I are grateful to be able to share that a little one is coming into the world,” she wrote.

“We couldn’t make this announcement without acknowledging those who struggle with infertility or loss. I know how much my heart would break every time I saw a pregnancy post and my heart really goes out to you if you feel this way right now.

“The past few years have changed me forever. For all of you who have lost hope now, I’ve been there and I’m thinking of you, and I hope one day you get your miracle soon.

The golden couple of AFL tied the knot in January 2020 during a lavish wedding on a private property outside of Geelong in Victoria on Saturday.

“We had the day of our lives yesterday with all our loved ones,” Ms Davis told The Herald Sun at the time. “It was an incredibly magical day full of love and happiness.”

The glamor couple met in 2015 through mutual friends and announced their engagement in August 2018.

Davis wore two Elie Saab and Paolo Sebastian dresses, while Selwood wore a Hugo Boss suit, and thanked Laura from Weddings of Desire for helping out on their special day.

Before their big day, they exchanged vows in an ironic ceremony prior to their actual wedding.

They gave their guests an insight into what to expect that day with a video filmed for a Geelong travel agency.

The clip started with Stu Coffield of Geelong Travel thanking Selwood for ‘let me be your witness, Captain’.

Coffield then appeared next to Davis to lead her down the aisle.

Appearing as the celebrant, Coffield led the couple in vows of a different kind.

‘Brit, are you taking Joel as a travel partner, to fly or cruise from today, on long or short flights? Do you always promise to give Joel to the aisle?’ he asked.

‘Yes,’ replied Brit.

“Joel, do you promise Brit six vacations a year, a bus tour, two trips to Las Vegas and three European cruises?”

Coffield, reportedly a guest at the couple’s actual wedding, then declared them guests at the Geelong Travel and Cruise World Expo to be held on February 2.

Brit enjoyed a wild bachelorette party with Emma Hawkins, Jordan Ablett and Mardi Dangerfield, partners of Selwood’s Geelong teammates.

Selwood celebrated his buck’s night in December with guests donning T-shirts that read “Sel’s bucks send-off” in the style of the television show’s “Survivor” logo.

The Geelong star has won three premierships with the team and has been captain since 2012.

He proposed to Davis in August 2018 on the Bellarine Peninsula in Victoria.