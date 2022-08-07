AFL glamour couple Jesinta and Buddy Franklin ‘considering starting a sports management agency’

Sports management is a multi-billion dollar business worldwide.

And AFL glamor couple Jesinta and Lance “Buddy” Franklin are reportedly planning to cash in on this lucrative industry by establishing their own sports talent agency in Australia.

According to The Daily Telegraphmother-of-two model Jesinta, 30, and her footy star husband, 35, are considering starting a local version of Roc Nation, rapper Jay Z’s management company, which represents some of the world’s most elite athletes.

Founded in 2008, Roc Nation represents a mix of athletic and musical talent, including NBA star LaMelo Ball and R&B singer Rihanna.

The company, which has offices in Los Angles, New York and London, is reportedly worth a whopping $140 million (AUD$203 million).

It follows recent reports that Buddy, 35, plans to leave the Sydney Swans for a new club or retire altogether, after being asked to accept a 50 percent pay cut in 2023.

It is also rumored that the couple are planning a permanent move from their Sydney home to Queensland.

According to The Daily Telegraph Jesinta also wants a career outside of modeling and the opportunity to become an entrepreneur is particularly attractive.

According to reports, Buddy once considered joining Miranda Kerr’s talent company IMG, whose sporting clients include Commonwealth Games gold medalist Cody Simpson and tennis champion Jelena Dokic.

Jesinta has long been interested in sports, especially the AFL, and has publicly expressed her views on various issues affecting the game

Sports management agencies have huge earning potential if they can attract high profile clients and an agency managed by the powerhouse couple Buddy and Jesinta would appeal to many athletes.

In 2015, she came to the rescue of native Sydney Swans player Adam Goodes after he was booed during a match.

“Booking is a public form of bullying and Adam has come out and said it touched him so everyone needs to stop,” she said.

It has been suggested that a management company run by the star couple would primarily represent native talent such as Adam Goodes.

