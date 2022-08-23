AFL fan is taken away by police after doing a shoey when Kangaroos were down by 60 points

<!–

A frustrated footy fan has been kicked off his seat for doing a shoey while watching his beloved North Melbourne be beaten by the Gold Coast last Saturday.

In two clips uploaded to TikTok, the passionate Kangaroos supporter known as “Houston” provided some entertainment outside of the action at Marvel Stadium.

With the Suns leading by more than 60 points by the end of the game, the man filled one of his boots with beer and knocked back a shoe, much to the delight of fellow supporters.

Houston wasn’t ready when he filled his black floppy hat full of booze and constricted the contents within seconds.

Before finishing his second drink, he stoked the enthusiastic crowd with the iconic ‘Kanga, Kanga, Kanga!’ war tear.

In the second TikTok video, the man’s afternoon seemingly took a bad turn when he was confronted by two police officers.

Kangaroos fan ‘Houston’ entertained the AFL crowd at Marvel Stadium last Saturday by drinking a shoey as his team suffered a heavy loss (pictured)

To his dismay, ‘Houston’ was then approached by two police officers, who asked him to leave his seat.

He agreed to leave the area and received a rousing goodbye from fellow Kangaroos fans.

In hilarious scenes, the footy fan then pretended to run onto the pitch – only to stop and stick to his continuation of Victoria Police’s instructions.

The clip has since been viewed more than 523,000 times online.

Houston later confirmed on TikTok that he escaped a fine, instead being given a stern warning.

“We were 60 points behind, we just wanted to laugh and have fun! The police were great too, they said I could stay,” he explained.

On the pitch, Alex Sexton scored six goals for the Suns, with the 67-point defeat resulting in the Kangaroos ‘winning’ the wooden spoon.

Earlier this month, New Zealand Warriors fan Calley Gibbons became a New Zealand icon after donning a shoey at a game in Auckland

The Warriors later dismissed rumors that Gibbons had been given a lifetime ban and that he will be welcome at future games at Mt Smart Stadium

With Alastair Clarkson taking over a five-year contract at Arden Street next season, and finishing last this season, North Melbourne will ensure North Melbourne will have the number one draft choice in 2023, when their rebuilding begins.

Shoeys aren’t just limited to AFL games – Warriors NRL fan Calley Gibbons recently became a New Zealand icon after being seen on TV rubbing a beer from his shoe in front of the coach box in the win over the Bulldogs at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland.

He was kicked out of the room and told he would be given a lifelong suspension by a security guard, who Gibbons said was on a “power trip.”

Gibbons, 31, later spoke to Warriors staff who confirmed that their staunch supporter – a member since 2006 – will be welcome at the final home game of the season against the Titans on September 3.

“Claims have circulated that Vodafone Warriors member Calley Gibbons was told he had been given a lifelong suspension when stadium security asked him to leave Mount Smart Stadium,” the club said in a statement.

“We have confirmed with Auckland Stadiums that no such ban has been imposed.

“Calley is a loyal member and we look forward to having him back at Mount Smart Stadium for our next game on September 3rd and Warriors games in the future.”