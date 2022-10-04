AFL: Essendon Bombers new CEO Andrew Thorburn defends links to City on a Hill church

Essendon’s newly appointed chief executive has vowed to lead an ‘inclusive’ AFL club in his first interview, where he was forced to explain his links to a church with hardline views on abortion and homosexuality.

Andrew Thorburn is moving into the high-profile CEO role at the Bombers after stepping down as NAB boss in 2019 following scathing criticism during the banking royal commission.

But hours after his appointment to the AFL team on Monday, the 57-year-old’s role as chairman of the controversial City on a Hill church was thrust into the spotlight.

The church condemns homosexuality and has an article on its website from 2013 entitled ‘Surviving Same Sex Attraction as a Christian’.

“If you struggle with same-sex attraction, it’s important to talk to a mature Christian you trust so you can receive the support and accountability you need long-term to survive these temptations,” the City article on a Hill reader.

‘Practicing homosexuality is a sin, but same-sex attraction is not a sin.’

Another sermon published in 2013 but still on the church’s website this week compared the ‘freedom’ of abortion to the Jewish Holocaust.

‘Today we look back (with) sadness and disgust at concentration camps, future generations will look back with sadness at the legal murder of hundreds of thousands of people every day through medicine.’

Port Phillips deputy mayor Tim Baxter was one of many Essendon fans who quit the club on Tuesday.

“I urge anyone who cares about queer rights to resign as well,” Baxter wrote on Twitter.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews also described the church’s views as ‘absolutely appalling’ but said he would continue to support Essendon and renew his membership.

“That kind of intolerance, that kind of hatred, bigotry. It’s just wrong, Andrews told reporters on Tuesday.

“I hope we (Essendon) can get ourselves on the back of the paper a bit more often than we are on the front.”

Thorburn spoke further LATE breakfast on Tuesday following his first CEO appearance at the Bomber’s Best and Fairest awards the previous night.

As well as being asked not to step into the role from a footy background, he was asked by host Gary Lyon to address the Essendon faithful about the church’s views.

He explained that he joined City on a Hill in 2014, and said some of the articles and readings on the church’s website predate his involvement.

“I’ve never heard these things expressed in my time, I’ve been on the board for two years,” he said.

‘I’m not a priest, my job in a management role is to make sure it runs well, I don’t always agree with what is said.

‘If we want a diverse society, it also means that there will be people with different attitudes.’

Thorburn said the church does some ‘great things’ for disadvantaged people and plays an important role in Australian society.

“I understand that some of these views … are offensive to people and upset people, and I really respect that,” Thorburn said.

‘My faith is a very personal thing and my faith has helped me become a better leader.’

‘At the center of my faith is the belief that you must create community, take care of people, help people’s faith and respect them as people.’

Prior to leading NAB between 2014 and 2019, Thorburn was responsible for the Bank of NZ for six years.

He pointed to the jobs where he led thousands of ‘diverse’ people as evidence that he was the right person to take Essendon forward.

“There is a diversity of people. Different races, sexual orientations, faiths and cultures, that’s society’.

“My role as CEO is to make sure that the organizations that I lead, which I think my record shows, are inclusive and welcoming and caring,” Thorburn said.

‘It makes us a more human organization and makes us a higher performing organisation.

‘I have not been a perfect CEO, but my respect for people, my care, my love, my welcoming style – I welcome all those people.

‘Look at my actions, and look at my words as a leader and the organizations I’ve created to enable safe, diverse workplaces.’

Essendon also appointed a new head coach this week after a less-than-impressive 2021 campaign that saw them drop to 15th in the table

Thorburn fills the Bomber role vacated by Xavier Campbell, who resigned in August amid a period of off-field upheaval.

Former Bombers coach Ben Rutten was sacked this year after a disappointing season which saw the Bombers plummet to 15th place on the ladder.

Thorburn is currently leading the review of Essendon’s football operations and will join as chief executive on November 1.

He was also a member of the panel that selected Brad Scott as Rutten’s replacement as coach, which was formalized last week.