AFL: Eddie Betts opens up on ‘weird’ Adelaide Crows training camp

Eddie Betts has revealed how he felt ‘like a piece of me had been brainwashed’ after the controversial Adelaide Crows training camp in 2018 when the AFL kicked off all the ‘weird shit’ going on on the Gold Coast.

The Crows staged a pre-season leadership camp in 2018 in the wake of their Grand Final defeat to Richmond, and the events of that trip led to the departure of a number of the club’s players and officials.

Betts made his feelings known about the camp and was subsequently removed from the club’s leadership group, before returning to Carlton the following season.

And now, in a telltale excerpt from his new book, the 35-year-old called the camp “weird” and “completely disrespectful.” He also explained how private information shared during counseling sessions was used against him in front of his teammates.

“The camp has finally acquired a First Nations ritual of a ‘talking stick’ and tried to apply it to all of us, even the non-indigenous players and coaches,” he wrote via Fox Sports.

“In my opinion, the talking stick was misused, and I was not aware that an elder had given permission for its use.

“There was all kinds of weird shit that was disrespectful to many cultures, but most importantly and extremely disrespectful to my culture.”

Betts says his partner, Anna, ” noticed I was starting to get snappy with the kids and I started to get really anxious,” culminating in his opening up about what had happened on the Gold Coast.

He also confirmed reports that Richmond’s theme song was played repeatedly throughout the camp to be true.

In one instance, Betts says he was strapped into a harness tied to a rope and told to fight his way to a knife that would allow him to cut himself free, while the camp instructors berated him.

“I was yelled at about things I told the camp ‘advisers’ about my upbringing. All those present have heard these things,” he wrote.

“I was exhausted, exhausted and saddened by the details being shared.

“Another camp guy jumped on my back and started berating me about my mother, something so personal that I was completely stunned to hear it come out of his mouth.”