AFL: Craig McRae is crowned AFL coach of the year… in his PYJAMAS!

Craig McRae has been rewarded for his stunning debut season in charge of Collingwood by being named the AFL’s coach of the year.

The 48-year-old beat grand final combatants John Longmire (Sydney Swans) and Chris Scott (Geelong) for the AFL Coaches Association’s top award.

It caps a remarkable rookie year for McRae, who took the Magpies from 17th last year to a point away from a grand final.

Collingwood were knocked out of the premiership race by the Swans in an epic preliminary final game at the SCG last Saturday.

The three-time Brisbane premiership player was presented with the award by his former Lions coach Leigh Matthews.

“I am very grateful to receive this award from my peers,” said McRae.

‘It is a reflection of the collective effort of everyone involved in the football program and the wider club this season and confirmation of their hard work and perseverance.

“I have immense pride in our people and as a club we will continue to strive to improve every single day during pre-season and into 2023.”

McRae was appointed Collingwood coach in August 2021 after Nathan Buckley left the job midway through that season. Speaking to Fox Sports from home, McRae joked that he was able to complete the interview in comfortable clothes.

“Thanks for not letting me in, I have to stay home with my pajamas on!” he said.

AFL Coaches Association boss Alistair Nicholson congratulated McRae on his first season at Collingwood.

“What Craig has been able to achieve in his first year as senior coach for Collingwood is remarkable and he should be proud to be named by his peers as the 2022 Allan Jeans AFL Coaches Association Senior Coach of the Year,” Nicholson said.

“While there will be some disappointment after narrowly missing out on a grand final appearance, the belief and will to win he has instilled in his playing group in such a short space of time to see them climb the ladder again in this season, been exciting to watch. .’