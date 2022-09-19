AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan says Patrick Cripps should NOT have won Brownlow Medal after violent hit

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Patrick Cripps claimed the coveted Brownlow Medal on Sunday night, but AFL boss Gillon McLachlan believes the Carlton star should not have won.

The Charles Brownlow Medal not only takes in who is the best player, it also stands for the fairest – and Cripps was suspended for two games late in the season after a high, heavy bump left Brisbane star Callum Ah Chee concussed.

With Carlton’s season on the line, the club rolled the dice and challenged the ruling – and succeeded in getting the ban overturned after a four-and-a-half-hour marathon hearing at the appeals board.

Patrick Cripps celebrates after being anointed the winner of the 2022 Brownlow Medal

The decision outraged many at the time – including McLachlan.

“People are aware that I was very excited about that (appeals board) decision,” he said in a story published in this week’s AFL Record.

“It made no sense to me in any way, and it’s frustrating to have a legal point of view about due process or procedural fairness — complete nonsense — really affect a clear mandate to protect the head.”

In the Round 21 incident, which saw the Lions thump Carlton by 33 points, Cripps leapt from his feet to tackle a vulnerable Ah Chee in a contest for the ball and collected him in the head, concussing him.

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan, pictured reading out the votes at Sunday night’s Brownlow Medal, believes Patrick Cripps should never have been allowed to win the Brownlow after being dropped over a head high

His barrister, Chris Townshend QC, was able to get Cripps off a technicality related to ‘procedural fairness’ – and McLachlan said the successful appeal undid much of the hard work the AFL had achieved in protecting a player’s head .

“We confused our supporters and set ourselves back and that really frustrates me,” McLachlan said of the decision.

Almost everyone in the football world – apart from Carlton – opposed the idea; from former players, to fans and even current players.

Patrick Cripps (blue shirt) springs to his feet to tackle Callum Ah Chee (maroon jumper), collects the Lions star high and leaves him concussed

Cripps, who was not denied a Brownlow Medal due to a tribunal technicality when he knocked a Lions player unconscious and then beat a Lions player by 1 vote, will go down as an all-time #AFL controversy. https://t.co/Umx7VqIbNG — Mark Gottlieb (@MarkGottlieb) 18 September 2022

North Melbourne legend-turned-commentator David King said he was ‘flabbergasted’ when Cripps was let go.

‘It contradicts everything we’ve been talking about for the last three or four years about protecting the head. “I was displaced.” King said on SEN at the time.

‘When you can have something as important as protecting the head and a clear statement from the MRO and backed by the court and then the player gets off because of a legal technicality and nobody really understands what damn that happened, I find that challenging.’

Patrick Cripps shares his Brownlow Medal with partner Monique Fontana

Even Richmond star Jack Riewoldt condemned the decision to let Cripps go, saying it could ‘open a can of worms’ in the future for other players.

As it turned out, the four and a half hour hearing won Cripps the Brownlow Medal.

Not only would a suspension have ruled him ineligible to win; The Carlton midfielder collected three votes in the final game of the season to edge out favorite Lachie Neale by just one vote.

It was a point not lost on many, with a number of high-profile footy identities suggesting Cripps’ lawyer was worthy of a Brownlow Medal in his own right.

It will be two dozen bottles of Dom Perignon sent to Cripps’ lawyer to get him off the suspension. — Rory Flanagan (@Rory_Flanagan) 18 September 2022

A grey-eyed Patrick Cripps poses with his Brownlow medal after a big night of partying at a press conference on Monday morning

But all the history books – and Wikipedia entries – will say the 2022 Brownlow Medal winner was Patrick Cripps with 29 votes.

Neale, at 28, will forever be the runner-up for one of the closest counts in history; with Gold Coast star Touk Miller third with 27 votes, and Dockers star Andrew Brayshaw and Melbourne gun Clayton Oliver fourth with 25 votes each.

Cripps refused to bite on McLachlan’s remarks when asked at a post-Brownlow press conference on Monday morning, saying simply that he had the night of his life.

‘It’s been a long night, but it’s all worth it. It’s been great fun … You can tell by my eyes I left my eyes at the count last night,’ laughed an exhausted but ecstatic Cripps.