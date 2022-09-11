AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan leaves Australian singer Delta Goodrem BREATHLESS over dance moves

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan did his best Patrick Swayze impression after Friday’s final; Leaving Delta Goodrem breathless after spinning and immersing the Australian singer during an improvised dance.

Goodrem played one of her iconic songs to a packed MCG crowd prior to the Lions vs Demons clash before McLachlan stepped in to make sure she wasn’t walking around the room alone.

A surprised and delighted Goodrem sang “Sitting on Top of the World” as the footy boss spun the singer around with expert precision.

He then left her breathless — evoking memories of Swayze and Kevin Bacon’s iconic film performances in Dirty Dancing and Footloose, respectively — and submerging her with one arm as she sat mid-note.

Delta Goodrem and AFL boss Gillon McLachlan had an impromptu dance before an AFL final

It caused laughter and a small bow from Goodrem as the crowd appreciated the impromptu performance with the outgoing AFL CEO.

Goodrem took to social media to thank McLachlan for the “good fun,” while a prominent pundit called the down-to-earth footy boss “twinkle toes” for his slick dance moves.

One fan, who filmed the hilarious scene, said it could well become the “highlight of the AFL final,” although many avid football fans were slightly more skeptical given the Lion’s incredible, heartbreaking win on Friday night.

Gillon McLachlan and wife Laura. McLachlan will retire as AFL CEO at the end of this season to spend more time with his family.

The dance will be one of his last acts as CEO of the AFL, after a 20-year career with the organization.

McLachlan announced in April this year that he would be stepping down from the top concert as it was the “right move for his family,” with a new CEO yet to be appointed.

Goodrem himself is no stranger to Aussie Rules.

Her brother, 33-year-old brother Trent, has had a long and successful career for Central Districts in the SANFL; and was on the Swans development team for a while.

Delta Goodrem delighted fans at Friday night’s Demons vs Lions final at the MCG

Goodrem had previously rocked the footy world with her “swirling” rendition of the national anthem ahead of the final clash.

The slower, acoustic version was full of emotion and heart from the nine-time ARIA winner, and came after the stadium paused to observe a minute of silence following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

A minute of silence for Queen Elizabeth in the @AFL tonight for the honor of singing the Australian National Anthem. Humiliated to be asked this morning to sing our national anthem with so many pic.twitter.com/PYMzlCi59c — Delta Goodrem (@DeltaGoodrem) September 9, 2022

Magpies star Mason Cox, who watched from home for his side’s win over Fremantle on Saturday, simply wrote “my golly”, tagging Goodrem while expressing his shock at how good the performance was.

Former Eagles Premiership winner Will Schofield was equally impressed, writing: “Just thinking about the performance of Delta’s national anthem is about as good as you’ll ever see. That was unnervingly good.”

Even Lions coach Chris Fagan couldn’t get enough!

Brisbane Lions coach Chris Fagan was a big fan of Goodrem’s rendition of the national anthem

Delta Goodrem, recently pictured performing in the US, has returned home after a long tour

Simply put, footy fans lost their minds at how good the rendition was.

“I sat down for God Save The Queen, but I stood up for Delta Goodrem. I’m not a total monster,” one fan tweeted.

Can we please let Delta always sing the national anthem from now on!? @AFL’ remarked briefly.

“One of the best renditions of the national anthem I’ve ever heard,” praised a third.

Another fan described Delta’s performance as “breathtaking,” while another wrote, “Delta’s anthem performance is about as good as you’ll ever see.”

Fans flocked to social media to say how impressed they were with Goodrem’s performance of the national anthem

Footy supporters were quick to praise Goodrem for a performance that ‘warmed hearts’

The 37-year-old singer recently returned to Australia after three months abroad, where she supported the Backstreet Boys on the North American leg of their tour.

The pop icon also appeared in the latest trailer for the third season of Luxe Listings Australia, which was released on Tuesday.

The Innocent Eyes star is looking for something bigger than her current two-bedroom apartment worth $4.85 million.