AFL boss’s Grand Final 2022 bombshell: He could STAY in the role until Hawthorn scandal is resolved

Outgoing AFL boss Gillon McLachlan has not ruled out an extended stay as chief executive to ensure there is a proper investigation and outcome into the Hawthorn scandal that gripped the game this week.

Allegations have emerged from an ABC report that a former Indigenous player was told by then-coach Alastair Clarkson to urge his partner to terminate their pregnancy, end their relationship and move in with an assistant coach.

Brisbane Lions coach Chris Fagan was football coach at the Hawks at the time and it has been claimed he was present at the meeting where the player – who gave their statement under the fake name ‘Ian’ – was allegedly given the horrific directives.

AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan speaks during the 2022 North Melbourne Grand Final Breakfast at the Melbourne Exhibition and Convention Centre

Clarkson was signed as coach of the North Melbourne Kangaroos for 2023. Both Clarkson and Fagan have resigned from their respective clubs pending the conclusion of the investigation.

Speaking at the AFL Grand Final 2022 breakfast hosted by North Melbourne, McLachlan said he would remain accountable during the investigation if AFL Commission chairman Richard Goyder asked him.

“I would be remiss not to talk about this week’s challenges, and of course that must be sorted out for both the complainants and the accused. It will be done, he said.

Hawks Senior Coach Alastair Clarkson looks on with Chris Fagan, General Manager Football Operations during the 2015 AFL Round 22 match between the Hawks and Lions

– It is a decision for Richard, and of course I want to have an influence on that, but it is something that is incredibly important and that is resolved. It’s on foot now and I think it’s a fair question if I want to stick through it.

‘That has to be decided.

“I am responsible for most of it, but that is Chairman Richard (Goyder’s) role in the Commission. We have conversations about things from time to time, but it is a process for the Commission.’

McLachlan was interviewed by former St Kilda star and media personality Nick Riewoldt, who joked that McLachlan’s farewell from the AFL was dragging on.

“This retirement tour has a real John Farnham vibe about it, it just goes on and on and on,” he said.

“See you next year,” McLachlan said with a laugh.

Goyder opened the Grand Final 2022 breakfast by acknowledging the allegations against Hawthorn, Clarkson and Fagan.

AFL Commission Chair Richard Goyder (left) and AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan arrive at the 2022 North Melbourne Grand Final Breakfast

“Today the game faces another challenge following the chilling allegations that have emerged this week from former Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Hawthorn players and their partners who have shared their disturbing stories,” he said.

‘Firstly, there is enormous courage in telling your story and sharing your experiences and the enormous hurt, anger and sadness you feel.

‘The AFL Commission recognizes your injury and our commitment is to provide the care we can while ensuring that the work of the panel appointed to investigate provides the fairest outcome for all parties concerned.

“One of the strongest elements of football is that the football family comes together so strongly and effectively when any of us are faced with great challenges and/or are confronted with tragedy.

‘It is vital that the best of the football family come together at this time, together to address the moment and improve all parts of our game.

‘We have to make sure that everyone is really welcome and really safe in our game.’