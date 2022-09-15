AFL ‘bad boy’ – GWS Giants star Toby Greene – hilariously trolled by Bali driver with airport sign

<!–

Giants ‘bad boy’ Toby Greene was greeted in the most hilarious way when the footy star landed in Bali for a post-season vacation.

It’s almost a rite of passage for AFL players to forget about footy and head to Bali for a week or two when the grueling season comes to an end.

But the GWS skipper, often in the headlines for his actions both on and off the football field, is one of the most well-known players in the league.

GWS skipper Toby Greene has hilariously trolled on arrival in Bali for a post-season holiday

That fact had not escaped the attention of a cheeky driver who picked him up at the airport.

‘Welcome to Bali, Mr T Greene; GWS Giants (and) AFL Bad Boy,” the board read.

Many of Greene’s former and current teammates, such as Tom Sheridan and Tom Bugg, found the sign hilarious and called it one of the “all-time” great Instagram photos.

A Balinese welcome spokesperson holds a sign for Mr. Toby Greene, the ‘AFL bad boy’

Toby Greene (center) is on holiday in Bali with some friends

The 28-year-old posted the photo to his Instagram from Bali, where he appears to be enjoying a surf break with friends at Padang Padang Beach in Uluwatu.

The 191 gamer and two-time All Australia is undoubtedly one of the most talented players in the league when he’s singing; but has also built a reputation for questionable acts on the football field.

Greene has received 22 charges and/or citations from the AFL tribunal, six suspensions and nearly $30,000 in fines over his 10-year career, and has previously admitted that he “couldn’t contain his anger” at times.

Toby Greene arrives before AFL tribunal – one of many times he has – in 2019

Most recently, he was banned for six games – he missed the rest of the Giants 2021 final series – for intentionally bumping into referee Matt Stevic.

He was on top form scoring goals in a 2022 season cut short by suspension, but the Giants finished in a woeful 16th place, with massive changes and a new coach on the horizon.

A dejected Toby Greene looks on after the Giants were humiliated by Richmond in the 2019 AFL Grand Final

Off the field, Greene has also had occasional feuds.

In 2014, he was charged with a number of offences, including assault with a dangerous weapon and intentionally causing serious injury, following an alleged attack in a Melbourne pub.

He was fined for the brawl, but escaped conviction – and has since increased his professionalism.

But someone hasn’t told their Bali driver yet.