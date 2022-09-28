AFL: Alastair Clarkson says his chances of a fair hearing have been ‘corrupted’

Alastair Clarkson has issued a statement denying for the second time the shocking accusations of racism leveled against him during his stay with Hawthorn.

Clarkson, who won four premierships while coaching the Hawks, says he has “serious concerns” about his chances of a fair trial if the AFL opens its own investigation into the case.

A Hawthorn report would include allegations that the 54-year-old was operating the club’s football department “like the Russian mafia” amid an investigation into claims he told a First Nations player to end the life of his unborn child.

Alastair Clarkson has issued a second statement after further allegations were leveled against him

It was further alleged that Clarkson used “bullying and intimidation” against First Nations players and their partners and that some incidents were so serious that “they amounted to human rights violations.”

Clarkson broke his silence last week to deny the allegations against him, and released a further statement on Wednesday expressing his opinion that he has not been given a chance to give a fair defense and as a result the investigation is at risk to be ‘irrevocably damaged’.

“Since I learned of the allegations first reported in the media last Wednesday, I have been shocked and deeply saddened,” Clarkson said in a statement.

“It remains deeply disappointing that these matters are now being widely investigated in the public domain without me or others getting a chance to give our accounts or even read the Hawthorn report, which I have not yet received.” seen.

Clarkson was accused of running Hawthorn ‘like the Russian mafia’ in new explosive claims

However, the 54-year-old believes his chance of a fair investigation is at risk of corruption

“The further recent publication of alleged extracts from the report means that I am now deeply concerned that any chance of a fair trial and a just outcome has been seriously undermined, if not irreversibly damaged.”

He added that he wanted to express “in the strongest and most emphatic terms possible” that he did not behave as the report would claim.

“I believe the genuine affection I harbored for all the players who walked through the doors to Hawthorn is well known. I have always appreciated and respected the unique journeys of First Nations players to the highest echelons of Australian rules football,” he said.

“I have worked to recognize and understand their many diverse experiences and have made every effort to ensure that these players have the opportunity to realize their dreams. But not at any cost, and never at the expense of their families, as has been claimed. Any suggestion to the contrary is false and deeply offensive.

Clarkson won four premierships at Hawthorn, but his treatment of First Nations players is in the spotlight

“People who know me will understand how important family is to me. I have always carried this value in every organization I have worked with.

“I recognize how difficult it is for any player, and especially First Nations players, to tell their story on very personal matters and I respect any player who has spoken to ABC or Phil Egan as part of the Hawthorn Football Club- process. Everyone has their own story and the right to tell it.

“However, as the allegations against me are widespread and are sometimes presented as indisputable facts, I must say that my clear memory of the reported cases is quite different.”