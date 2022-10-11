AFL 2022: Tony Jones opens up about his brutal childhood to 3AW’s Neil Mitchell

Veteran sports reporter Tony Jones has lifted the lid on his tragic childhood in a raucous new interview.

The Sunday Footy Show host, 61, spoke to 3AW host Neil Mitchell this week about his experiences with abandonment and abuse as a child, and what it was like to lose his sister to a drunk driver.

Jones, who survived his stepfather’s abuse after being abandoned by his father at age two, described his formative years as “a rough start.”

When his father died eight years ago, Jones said he received a call from the police asking if he would pay for the funeral.

‘I’m a bit emotional about it’ [my dad’s death] now – should I have given him a second chance? He treated my mother like shit, but should I have gotten to know him a little?’ Jones gave in.

“Only twice I met him was more out of curiosity. Which led to another pang of regret, they asked me and I said no [to paying for the funeral]. ‘I said, ‘What’s happening now?’ And they said, “He will enter the grave of a pauper.”

Channel Nine presenter has told how he refused to pay for his father’s funeral after abandoning him, losing his sister to a drunk driver and being ‘flattened’ by his abusive stepfather – as he talks about his brutal childhood

Jones, who survived his stepfather’s abuse after being abandoned by his father at age two, described his formative years as ‘a rough start’

Jones noted that while he’s not proud, he sees his decision not to pay for the funeral as a form of “repayment.”

‘It doesn’t wake me up, but I kind of regret putting my father in a pauper’s grave. There was no support for my mother when he got up and left. At a certain point, it had to be earned back.’

The Channel Nine presenter also shared how he survived the beatings of his mother’s new partner.

‘Mama herself says she was unlucky in love. The guys who were in our lives were drop kicks or drunks. That didn’t make it pleasant,” he recalls. Jones is pictured with his mother

‘Mama herself says she was unlucky in love. The guys who were in our lives were drop kicks or drunks. That didn’t make it pleasant,” he recalls.

At age 12, Jones tried to stop his stepfather from physically abusing his mother, but ended up hurting himself.

“He flattened me. He patted me from one side of the living room to the other. I still have a fat lip… that was pretty awful,” Jones recalled.

At age 12, Jones tried to stop his stepfather from physically abusing his mother, but ended up hurting himself

He added: “In my quiet moments I think about these things and as I get older I think if I think about it too much I become a basket. And that’s why I get really annoyed when I hear stories coming out of court: “Oh, he came from a broken home.”

“Don’t give me that shit.” Many of us come from broken homes, but still managed to stay on the right path.’

Jones also reflected on the tragic loss of his sister Robyn, who was killed by a drunk driver in Melbourne at the age of 20.

Jones also reflected on the tragic loss of his sister Robyn, who was murdered at the age of 20 by a drunk driver in Melbourne.

Pictured is a childhood photo of Jones and his sister Robyn as children

Jones recalled the moment his mother, who lived in Melbourne, called him at 2 a.m. and said, ‘We’ve lost Robyn’.

The radio host was living in Sydney at the time and quickly rushed to the airport.

“I came back to Melbourne and I remember picking up The Herald at the airport and it was on the front page and I was like ‘oh this is real'”.

Jones recalled the moment his mother, who lived in Melbourne, called him at 2 a.m. and said, ‘We’ve lost Robyn’. The radio announcer was living in Sydney at the time and rushed to the airport

“That was many, many years ago and for the life of me I don’t know how my mother did. As she says, you’ll never get over it, you have to live with it.’

Because of his experience, Jones said he is “pretty passionate and absolutely paranoid” about driving in the morning after a single drink.

Jones also said he has become more “emotional” about losing his sister as he gets older because he wishes his children could have met their aunt.

In a tragic twist, Jones also revealed that when his mother remarried, the ceremony was held in a cemetery so that his late sister could “be there.”