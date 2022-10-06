AFL 2022: Tayla Damir reveals surprising rule for wedding to Nathan Broad

<!–

Love Island Australia star Tayla Damir is set to walk down the aisle at her wedding to Richmond player Nathan Broad later this month.

And the footy WAG, 25, has now revealed the surprise rule all guests must follow while attending the couple’s private wedding.

She told Herald Sun it will be a ‘no-phones wedding’.

“When I walk down the aisle, I want to see everyone’s faces rather than the backs of phones, so in that case it will probably be a phone-free wedding,” she said.

Tayla said their wedding will be a “refined” affair with “really close family and friends”.

The former reality star recently celebrated her hen weekend at Crown Melbourne.

Tayla and her friends then enjoyed high tea at the Crystal Club, where the glamorous group of women dined on expensive delicacies.

The girls then treated themselves to an elegant dinner at Koko at Crown, where they dined on Japanese teppanyaki cuisine.

On day two, a professional makeup artist came to their suite to prepare Tayla and her companions for the day’s events.

The group then went to a private room above the Collingwood Hotel, which was decorated with a carving of her fiancé.

The model announced her engagement to the three-time premiership player in June.

She posted a video on Instagram of the moment the three-time AFL premiership proposed at their Melbourne home.

Tayla, who has been dating Nathan since early last year, revealed their family plans during a recent Instagram Q&A.

She said she would like them to get married before having children, citing her ‘traditional’ Lebanese upbringing.

“I’m traditional in the sense that ideally I’d like to get married first, but then let the baby-making begin,” she wrote.

Tayla rose to fame in season one of Love Island Australia. She was paired with Grant Crapp, but they split shortly after the final.