AFL 2022: Nadia Bartel flaunts her toned derriere in leggings at Melbourne salon

Nadia Bartel’s perky backside took center stage on Tuesday as she stepped to Melbourne for a beauty appointment.

The 37-year-old influencer wore all-black sportswear for a Chapel Street manicure.

Along with her three-year-old son Henley, the former WAG showed off her slim figure in leggings and a zip-up hoodie.

Nadia drew attention to her natural beauty by wearing minimal makeup and completed her look with sunglasses and a black handbag.

The ex-wife of AFL great Jimmy Bartel adored her son as she returned to her car after her appointment.

In addition to her career as a luxury spriter on Instagram, Nadia owns the clothing brand Henne, which she founded in 2019 with her sister Michelle.

Nadia, who was married for five years to retired Geelong star Jimmy, is also the mother of six-year-old son Aston.

After her split from the footballer, she was linked to male model Peter Dugmore.

However, the pair have not been pictured together since April, suggesting they may have gone their separate ways.

Nadia’s hard work and keen business sense recently led to the opening of her first Henne store in Melbourne’s Prahran.

It comes after the blogger was forced to defend herself after trolls criticized her for posting a photo of her “mummy belly” on Instagram.

She raised eyebrows after sharing a video of her smooth stomach, which she followed up with a “realistic” photo of her abdominal skin building up as she sat down.

“My belly today that carried two boys. Remember, you always see the angles people want you to see online, so be kind to yourself,” she captioned the post.

Unfortunately, Nadia’s empowering message fell short, with some followers accusing her of exaggerating her “flaws” to appear more recognizable.

She said in response to her critics: I’ve had a lot of comments and messages…mostly a lot of positive ones, but quite a few of them think I’m just posting that to try and stay relevant, and that I’m not forwarding the right message. to place it.

“I haven’t thought about it too much, to be honest. It was really just that I get a lot of messages from people who think I look really fit and that my tummy is really tight and flat, but the reality is it’s just like most other moms out there.”

“When you have a few babies, you have loose skin on your stomach. It doesn’t matter how much you train,” Nadia added.

She reminded fans that not everything they see on social media is reality.

“We always post our best angles and that’s just human nature… you want to show you look your best,” she said.

“But when you actually see most of these people you follow online every day, you see that they don’t look perfect.

“And everyone actually goes through the same thing.”

Nadia insisted that even the most famous Instagram models are insecure about what they look like, including themselves.

‘It does not matter who you are. Try not to compare yourself to others. I know it’s very hard and I’m guilty of it too,” she said.

She closed with an uplifting message about body positivity.

‘Just know that you are doing the best for yourself, for your situation, for your family. You create a really beautiful, positive body image and you just know you’re taking small steps every day to make yourself happy,” she said.