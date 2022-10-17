AFL 2022: Kieran Jack and Charlotte Goodlet move out of their Paddington home

AFL couple Kieren Jack and Charlotte Goodlet are on their way after reportedly selling their $3 million Paddington home for an undisclosed sum.

The retired Sydney Swans captain, 35, and his pregnant wife, 30, hired movers on Friday to get their furniture and other belongings off the patio.

Before he started, Kieren was seen on the phone while Charlotte, a newsreader for 10 News First Sydney, bought two Gatorades and a can of Red Bull.

AFL couple Kieren Jack (left) and Charlotte Goodlet (right) are on the move after reportedly selling their $3 million Paddington home for an undisclosed sum

The Perth-born presenter took it easy as she grabbed the pillows from their beds to cross the road to the moving van.

Meanwhile, the movers took care of the heavy lifting, with one of the mercenaries carrying a wicker chair down the stairs.

He later went back to the renovated property and helped his colleague lower a huge mattress to the floor over the second-floor balcony using straps.

The retired Sydney Swans captain, 35, and his pregnant wife, 30, hired movers on Friday to get their furniture and other belongings off the patio.

Kieren was seen on the phone before going back home

Then they stacked it in the back of the van next to the couple’s other voluminous belongings.

Kieran and Charlotte offered their Sydney home in May for $2.95 million.

The recently renovated two bedroom property is located on a 146m2 block and features a new kitchen with stone worktops.

TV journalist Charlotte bought energy drinks for the movers and her husband

Glass doors to the rear of the property open onto a covered terrace, which opens onto a sun-filled courtyard.

The house, which also features a modern bathroom, oak floors and skylights, is set to go up for auction on June 4.

However, details about the sale have not been made public.

Kieren and Charlotte bought the property in 2014 for $1.34 million.

The Perth-born presenter took it easy as she grabbed the pillows from their beds to cross the road to the moving van

Charlotte carried the pillows out of the house and then crossed the road to put them in the van

Charlotte was seen later in the day leaving the patio with more of her belongings

They previously sold a house in Randwick for $1,815 million in 2016, and sold an investment unit in the same suburb for $895,000 in 2020.

The couple is now looking for a family home in western Sydney.

Kieren and Charlotte celebrated their three-year wedding anniversary in November and are expecting their first child in June 2023.

The movers did the heavy lifting, and one of the mercenaries was seen carrying a wicker chair down the stairs

He later went back to the renovated property and helped his colleague lower a huge mattress over the second-floor balcony to the floor using straps.