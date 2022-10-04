AFL 2022: Jesinta Franklin becomes global ambassador for Seafolly

<!–

Jesinta Franklin has secured a prestigious modeling contract with Seafolly.

The 31-year-old model and mother of two will be the face of the swimwear brand in Australia, the US and parts of Asia.

Jesinta, wife of AFL star Buddy Franklin, said she was thrilled and surprised to land such a high-profile gig in a competitive and youth-focused industry.

‘I thought once I had kids and got older things would slow down for me. But I find that some of the most exciting opportunities are starting to come now,’ she said Daily Telegraph.

Jesinta has previously done local campaign work with Seafolly, but this is her first time as a global ambassador.

She also revealed that she has felt “insecure” about her body at times since giving birth, and hopes her ambassadorship will help boost her confidence.

‘I didn’t think I would shoot a swimwear campaign after having children. I made a decision that I wasn’t going to let uncertainty stop me from participating,” she said.

Jesinta rose to fame in 2010 when she was crowned Miss Universe Australia.

She married Buddy of the Sydney Swans in 2016 after four years of dating.

The footy couple are parents to daughter Tullulah, two, and son Rocky, one.

The former beauty pageant queen turned fashion influencer recently qualified as an accredited AFL player agent.

Rumors had circulated for months that the Franklins would move to the Gold Coast so Jesinta could make her mark in business.

However, that speculation proved wrong when Buddy re-signed with the Swans for another year before the AFL Grand Final last month.

Jesinta has previously done local campaign work with Seafolly, but this is her first time as a global ambassador