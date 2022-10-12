AFL 2022: Jesinta and Buddy Franklin’s toddlers destroy their living room

Jesinta Franklin couldn’t take a break on Wednesday when her children, daughter Tullulah, two, and son Rocky, one, destroyed her beautiful living room.

Within 15 minutes of waking up, the little terrors made a mess in the once-tidy space, leaving toys on the carpet and playing with others on the couch.

The model wife of AFL star Buddy Franklin posted a photo to Instagram of her kids sitting among the clutter, time stamped at 7:01 am.

“They only woke up 15 minutes before that,” she wrote, alongside a panting and sweating emoji.

In the photo, Tullulah and Rocky are sitting on a sectional couch that appears to have fallen apart.

They are surrounded by furniture and toys that they have tossed all over the floor, while a cupboard at the back is open with random items pulled out.

However, life isn’t just a constant mess for the influencer.

Jesinta, 31, recently landed a prestigious modeling contract with Seafolly.

She will be the face of the swimwear brand in Australia, the United States and parts of Asia.

The mother of two said she was excited and surprised to get such a high profile performance in a competitive and youth-oriented industry.

“I thought once I had kids and got older, things would slow down for me. But I’m noticing some of the most exciting opportunities are now starting to emerge,” she told The Daily Telegraph.

Jesinta has done local campaign work with Seafolly before, but this is her first stint as a global ambassador.

She also revealed that she has sometimes felt “insecure” about her body since giving birth, and hopes her ambassadorship will boost her confidence.

“I didn’t think I’d be shooting a swimwear campaign after I had kids. I made a decision that I wouldn’t let insecurities stop me from participating,” she said.

Jesinta rose to fame in 2010 when she was crowned Miss Universe Australia before marrying Buddy of the Sydney Swans in 2016 after four years of dating.