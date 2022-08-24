AFL 2022: Jesinta and Buddy Franklin take their children to watch Emma Watkins

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

AFL glamor couple Jesinta and Buddy Franklin spent quality time with their kids on Tuesday by taking them to the performance of former Wiggle Emma Watkins.

Jesinta, 31, posted a gallery of photos on Instagram of the family, including daughter Tullulah, two, and son Rocky, one, watching the show at the Sydney Opera House.

Since Emma left The Wiggles last year, Emma has taken on the new persona ‘Emma Memma’ for her career as a children’s entertainer.

AFL glamor couple Jesinta and Buddy Franklin (pictured in 2018) spent quality time with their kids on Tuesday by taking them to the performance of former Wiggle Emma Watkins

Jesinta, a former Miss Universe Australia, documented her children’s reactions as they sat excitedly in the audience.

One photo showed her with her daughter on her lap, while another captured a “measurable” Rocky staring at Emma onstage.

The Franklin family went for an ice cream nearby after the performance, which Jesinta says was “the perfect end to Dad’s day off.”

Jesinta, 31, posted a gallery of photos on Instagram of the family, including daughter Tullulah, two, and son Rocky, one, watching the show at the Sydney Opera House

Jesinta married the Sydney Swans star in an intimate ceremony in 2016.

Buddy got candid last year when he discussed their marriage and fatherhood in an interview with Daily Mail Australia.

“I like everything about being a father. But the evolution in my relationship with Jes from a couple to a family is also very special and rewarding,” he said.

Jesinta, a former Miss Universe Australia, documented her children’s reactions as they sat excitedly in the audience. She is pictured with her daughter outside the opera house

The power couple made headlines earlier this month when it was reported that they wanted to steer their career in a new direction.

The Franklins are considering starting a local version of Roc Nation, rapper Jay Z’s management company, which represents some of the world’s most elite athletes.

It follows that Buddy, 35, plans to leave the Swans for a new club or retire from football altogether, after being asked to accept a 50 percent pay cut in 2023.