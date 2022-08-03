AFL 2022: Gold Coast Suns forward Ben King buys $3.87m Burleigh Heads mansion

AFL player Ben King has just spent $3,875 million on a five-bedroom mansion in Burleigh Heads, on the Gold Coast.

The Gold Coast Suns attacker, 22, recruited Jake Edwards, the agent for Married At First Sight, to help locate the property and close the deal.

The three-bath, two-story home last changed hands in 2021 for $2,886 million, the report said Gold Coast Bulletin.

Edwards, who started his real estate company Edwards & Mills last year, said King’s busy schedule made it difficult for him to find a home on his own.

“He reached out to me and he was pretty clear about what he wanted in terms of style,” said Edwards, himself a former footy player.

“As a Melbourne boy, he loved that modern, contemporary Melbourne look, but also that seaside boho vibe, which is reflected in the property.”

Built in 2018 on a 775-square-foot block, the architecturally designed home has an ultra-chic style and holiday atmosphere.

With huge windows and gigantic ceilings, the layout is defined by a spacious and versatile open floor plan.

The kitchen features a butler’s pantry, quartzite stone leather countertops, a Pitt System gas hob, Neff conventional and steam ovens and warming drawers.

Meanwhile, each of the three bedrooms has a walk-in wardrobe, while the master bedroom has an ensuite with free-standing bath.

Built in 2018 on a 775-square-foot block, the architecturally designed home has an ultra-chic style and holiday atmosphere. (Pictured: the downstairs living room)

With huge windows and gigantic ceilings, the layout is defined by a spacious and versatile open floor plan. (Pictured: One of the many entertainment areas)

The kitchen (pictured) has a butler’s pantry, quartzite stone leather worktops, a Pitt System gas hob, Neff conventional and steam ovens and warming drawers

There is also a pool, guest bedroom and media room.

Essential amenities include ducted air conditioning, an advanced CCTV security system and a fully automated lawn and garden watering system.

King has had an impressive AFL career since his debut in 2019, but a serious injury has forced the promising star to miss the 2022 season.

MAFS agent Jake Edwards (right, with business partner Kiana Mills) assisted King with the purchase