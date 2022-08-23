AFL 2022: Fraser Gehrig makes $2.8million profit on sale of his Beaumaris home

<!–

Australian rules legend Fraser Gehrig has made a handsome profit of $2.8 million after selling his five-bedroom home in Beaumaris, Melbourne.

He bought the property for $1.6 million four years after retiring from the AFL in 2012.

The house sold for $4.4 million last month, with Kay & Burton Bayside agent Tommy McIntosh confirming that the buyers were a young family from London.

“We only had it for a few weeks… [the buyers] fell in love with Beaumaris and the property,” Mr McIntosh said realestate.com.au.

‘It has very high ceilings, great lighting and an epic lounge [room] which overlooks the pool.’

The off-market sale was one of the biggest sales in Victoria in the last week of July.

Gehrig, 46, extensively renovated the house during his ten-year ownership.

He installed new cabinets, polished the concrete floors, removed the old carpet, and added textured walls throughout.

The retired sportsman also modernized the bathrooms and added a butler’s pantry to the kitchen.

The new owners, who had recently migrated from the UK, particularly liked the underground heated floors, four-car garage and outdoor entertainment area.

After a short-lived comeback in 2007, Gehrig fully retired in 2008 as a double Coleman medalist and two-time All-Australian after an illustrious 11-year AFL career playing 115 games for the West Coast Eagles (from 1995 to 2000). and 145 games for Saint Kilda (from 2001 to 2008).

He is now the managing director of Tuff Turf, an artificial turf distribution company based in Heatherton in south east Melbourne.

Rarely seen on the footy these days, Gehrig Saints delighted fans with an ambassador performance at a St Kilda vs Geelong match at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium last year.

The G-Train was one of the most intimidating players in the game, and his fearsome reputation is bolstered by his retention of the bench press on both the West Coast and St Kilda.