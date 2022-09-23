AFL 2022: Buddy Franklin’s daughter Tullulah waves during Grand Final parade

<!–

Buddy Franklin’s daughter Tullulah couldn’t believe her eyes when her AFL superstar father was driven past during a parade before the grand final in Melbourne on Friday.

The two-year-old was carried by Buddy’s mother-in-law Valerie Campbell, while his excited wife Jesinta Franklin waved and cheered beside them.

The beaming Sydney Swans great, 35, waved to his family as he sat on the back of a white Toyota Hilux before they were reunited at the end of the parade.

Jesinta, 31, greeted her husband with a kiss on the cheek and the pair hugged briefly before Buddy took son Rocky, one, in his arms as Jesinta held Tullulah.

Tallulah wore a replica Sydney Swans guernsey with the word ‘Dad’ over her famous father’s No.23 on the back.

Jesinta opted for an all black activewear ensemble plus a matching cap.

Rocky was also pictured wearing a replica No. 23 guernsey with his blonde hair tied in a high ponytail reminiscent of his sister’s.

The Franklins, who married in 2016, are one of the AFL’s most famous couples.

Jesinta, a former Miss Universe Australia turned fashion influencer, recently qualified as an accredited AFL player agent.

Franklin’s children both wore matching red and white Nike shoes in support of their father, a key forward for the Sydney Swans, as well as No.23 jerseys

Buddy, sitting next to Tom Paley, waved to the crowds from the back of a Toyota Hilux

Last week, Buddy shocked the football world by signing a one-year contract extension for the 2023 season.

His nine-year $10million deal with the Swans expires at the end of the season and his future had long been the subject of speculation.

However, the two-time premiership winner himself put an end to the rumors on Monday night with a terse two-word statement that simply read: ‘One more.’

Buddy will play in his sixth Grand Final when the Swans face Geelong on Saturday. Despite his many accolades in Swans colours, he is yet to win a premiership for the Bloods, coming up short in both 2014 and 2016.