AFL 2022: Brownlow Medal winner Dane Swan lists his two-bedroom Melbourne property on the market 

AFL bad boy Dane Swan has listed his cozy two-bedroom Melbourne property on the market.

The 2011 Brownlow Medal winner, 38, is hoping to fetch between $800,000 – $850,000 for the renovated property located in Melbourne’s western suburbs.

Swan bought the property in 2010 after his Collingwood teammates told him he could not continue living in shared accommodation.

‘I had to buy because my teammates kicked me out of living with my friends. So I moved out and bought it,’ he said Property confidential.

The Kingsville property offers a stylish combination of modern architecture, including an open fireplace and renovated facilities, with traditional features such as a paved rear garden.

The father-of-one moved out of the house some time ago but kept it as an investment property.

It will go to auction on November 5 with a reserve price of $800,000.

It comes after the AFL great and his girlfriend Taylor Wilson welcomed their son Tait Hale last February.

Dane revealed on his podcast, Hump Day with Swanny and Friends, that Taylor had first choice to name the newborn.

The 2 bedroom property has stylish contemporary architecture

‘So Taylor won. His name is Tait Hale, which is my mother’s maiden name, and Wilson Swan. So Tait Hale Wilson Swan,’ said Dane.

He added that he will have the final say in choosing the name of their second child.

“I like Tait, but it wasn’t my numero uno,” he said.

The property has been well maintained over the years