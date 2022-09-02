AFL 2022: Brisbane Lions star Lachie Neale sells home for $2.6million
AFL great Lachie Neale has sold his five-bedroom, three-bathroom Brisbane home for a scorching $2.6 million.
The 29-year-old, who plays in midfield for the Brisbane Lions, bought the two-storey house in Coorparoo in 2018 for $1.77 million. realestate.com.au.
The August auction netted Neale and his wife Julie a profit of nearly $1 million.
AFL great Lachie Neale has sold his five-bedroom, three-bathroom Brisbane home (pictured) for a scorching $2.6 million. The August auction left Neale, who plays midfield for the Brisbane Lions, and his wife Julie with nearly a $1 million profit, Realestate.com.au reports.
The sale broke the street record, which was coincidentally set by Neale when he bought the 539-square-foot property four years earlier.
It comes as Neale’s Brisbane Lions won their two-point elimination final against Richmond in Thursday night’s AFL nail-biter at the Gabba.
Styled in the fashion of an American farmhouse, the light and airy family home is an elegant blend of cozy charm and modern luxury.
The 29-year-old (pictured with wife Julie) bought the two-storey house in Coorparoo for $1.77 million in 2018
Features include a beautiful and spacious living room with a window seat, stylish rustic light fixtures and an inviting stone fireplace.
Other highlights include a perfectly manicured lawn with pool and garden.
A large terrace, adjacent to the huge modern kitchen, is perfect for entertaining.
The spacious downstairs area with breakfast bar can be seen here
One of the five bedrooms – including a private balcony – is pictured here
The extra large bedroom has a large private balcony.
Meanwhile, the master bathroom features his and hers sinks and a shell-shaped tub.
Lachie switched teams from Fremantle to the Lions after seven seasons, settling in Brisbane shortly after their wedding to Julie in November 2018.
The couple has a one-year-old daughter, Piper Rose.
View of the pool and patio