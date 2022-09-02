AFL 2022: Brendan Fevola puffs on a vape after breaking world record

Former AFL star Brendan Fevola successfully broke a world record on Thursday.

The 41-year-old radio host returned to his old home of Carlton as he attempted to break the world record for the “highest catch of an American football.”

He was joined by his Fox FM co-hosts Fifi Box and Nick Cody, as well as Fifi’s daughter Trixie and other members of the radio team.

Brendan Fevola (pictured with radio co-host Fifi Box) successfully broke a world record on Thursday at his old home of Carlton

Brendan puffed on a vape to calm his nerves before donning his protective gear

Before donning his protective gear, Brendan puffed on a vape to calm his nerves.

He then donned his shoulder pads and football jersey, as well as Nike shorts and football boots, and stepped onto the field.

He also wore Nike gloves and had black stripes painted on his face.

Brendan made several attempts to catch the NFL ball, which was dropped from a helicopter high above the ground.

Then he put on his shoulder pads and football shirt, as well as Nike shorts and footy shoes

Brendan made several attempts to catch the NFL ball, which was dropped from a helicopter high above the ground

He finally managed to break the world record for ‘highest height catch of an American football’

He eventually managed to break the world record by catching the ball that fell from a height of 221.89 meters (727.98 feet), and was pictured lying on his back on the court with the ball in hand.

Brendan celebrated the catch by running up to Fifi, Trixie and Nick and giving them hugs and high fives.

The group raved about the former footy player, who played for Carlton and the Brisbane Lions.

Brendan celebrated the catch by running to his Fox FM co-hosts Fifi Box and Nick Cody, as well as to Fifi’s daughter Trixie (pictured)

He grabbed Fifi in a warm embrace next to Nick (left)

The group raved about the ex-footy player, who played for Carlton and the Brisbane Lions

The group then posed for photos before continuing to celebrate.

Brendan made his second attempt at the record after narrowly missing last year.

The record was set by American football star Rob Gronkowski, who successfully caught the ball in April 2021 when it fell from a helicopter at 188.9 meters (620 feet).

In July, Brendan was rushed to hospital for emergency forearm surgery.

The group then posed for photos before continuing to celebrate

In July, Brendan was rushed to hospital for emergency forearm surgery

The AFL great has previously talked about his terrifying hospital dashboard on his radio show, Melbourne’s 101.9 The Fox Fifi, Fev & Nick.

He said he injured his arm after getting a “belt” during a football game.

The sports star said he initially thought his arm was badly bruised, but after nearly a whole week of unbearable throbbing, he decided to have it looked at.

“It didn’t really hurt, I thought it was just bruising and it will go down. Thursday night I couldn’t sleep, and it just made sense,” he said.

He eventually went for an ultrasound and X-ray, before being rushed to the ER hospital an hour later.

“The pressure in my arm, I thought it was going to explode,” he said.

It turned out that Brendan suffered from compartment syndrome — 50 percent of his muscle was dead, he had torn ligaments and torn muscles in his forearm.

Over the weekend, Brendan posted a photo from his hospital bed, reassuring his fans that he was resting after surgery.

On Saturday, Brendan posted a photo from his hospital bed reassuring fans that he was resting after the procedure

‘Operation completed. Time to enjoy good food, absolutely starving,” he captioned his post.

He also showed off a bandage on his arm and captioned it: “Look after the surgery.”

Brendan recently revealed on air that he had lost an impressive 10kg in three weeks prior to his boxing debut at the Footy Legends Fight Night later this year.

“I’ve lost 10 kg in three weeks and I feel good man,” he said. “I’m up and over!”