AFL 2022: Bec Judd showcases her flat stomach in new Jaggad range

Rebecca Judd just dropped her latest collaboration with Jaggad.

And the footy WAG proved her own best ad on Monday when she modeled the new range in an Instagram selfie.

The mum of four, 39, looked absolutely sensational as she showed off her tight midriff in black tights and a bralette.

She completed her look with a black blazer, heels and designer bag.

‘My new Jaggad series, but make it nice AF. Our best black set ever,” Bec captioned the message.

The more expensive range is already a hit with her A-list friends, commenting Nadia Bartel: ‘Sooo obsessed with this set.’

Celebrity stylist Lana Wilkinson left a series of flaming emojis below the post.

It comes just days after Bec launched the collection at an influencer event on the Gold Coast on Saturday

Michelle Greene, co-owner of Jaggad, commented on a meteor emoji.

The former Postcards presenter showed off her slender figure in a retro bodysuit as she presented the luxurious soirée.

Each guest wore the new range while practicing yoga exercises.

“So much love for this package. It’s still buzzing after yesterday’s launch,” Bec wrote in a photo gallery of the event on Instagram.

The Melbourne socialite is known for her dedication to fitness, making her the ideal face of a sportswear company.

She previously told The Carousel that she likes to do a combination of cardio and core strengthening exercises to keep fit after having four kids.

“Twice a week Pilates is great!” she said.

‘Moreover, I do HIIT on the spin bike. It only takes four minutes and the heart rate goes up. I probably do that twice a week too.’