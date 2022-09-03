Afghans who protected UK officials say they’ve been let down by the British government

For Faiz Mammad, it was a agonizing few days, filled with uncertainty as he and his family hide from the Taliban and remember “a lost year when hope and security were replaced by fear and living in the shadows.”

The 34-year-old former security guard at the gate in front of the British embassy in Kabul is ‘haunted’ by the memory of seeing the last RAF rescue planes leave the city’s Hamid Karzai International Airport at the end of the massive massacre evacuation of thousands of Afghans without him, his wife and three children on board.

“We should have been on those flights,” he said bitterly, “there were tears of frustration and anger. We now live desperate lives hiding from Taliban revenge attacks for our work to protect the British Embassy and its staff, but we know it could and should have been very different with a chance to start a new life. to be built in Great Britain.

Faiz Mammad is pictured in his uniform on duty at the British Embassy in Kabul

Ex-interpreter Mohammad Mirza and his children were on a bus to Kabul airport last August after being given permission to move to the UK, but were turned back because of a bomb. A year later, they remain in Afghanistan, accusing the UK of abandoning them

“This week has been very difficult, painful, because it has been exactly one year since we saw from our window the last planes flying out of our city and leaving us to our enemy when we should have escaped with the British.

“Instead we have been left to an enemy that the UK and US could not defeat and when they find us the Taliban will want revenge – we will be punished and we don’t understand why we are still here. It’s extreme cruelty.’

For Faiz, who worked for the UK for nearly a decade, and more than 170 of his colleagues at the embassy, ​​the anniversary of the end of RAF Operation Pitting, which brought 15,000 Afghans, including some of their colleagues, to safety this week caused fear as they struggle to understand why they didn’t qualify for refuge when they once were.

Faiz and colleagues at a banquet with ex-ambassador in Kabul Sir Nicholas Kay

Like his colleagues last August, Faiz had received a call from British officials telling him to take their families to a meeting point in town.

They say they were told their evacuation had been approved under Britain’s flagship Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP), that they had been “called forward” and would be taken to the airport in a fleet of buses for processing by the British and then on RAF flights to the UK.

It was August 26, a date Faiz says ‘scarred my heart’. He said he knew there were only four days left to rescue those working for the UK before the airport was closed to international flights.

“We waited on the buses and watched planes take off, watched the Taliban nervously – sometimes they would shoot into the air or take people out of cars and beat them up – but we counted down to our turn,” Faiz said.

“After about two hours, one of our senior officers received a call NOT to go to the airport because there was information that a suicide bomber was among the crowd trying to break through the crowds and get into the heart of the evacuation.” . We were so close, it was painful…’

Faiz is pictured with the UK’s former ambassador to Afghanistan, Sir Nicholas Kay

They all had to return home, the instruction said, and wait to be called out again once the alarm was over.

Faiz and his family heard the bomb explode on the outskirts of the airport that afternoon, killing more than 180 people, including 13 members of the US military, and wounding 150.

The suicide bomber also destroyed their hopes of escape and a new life. He and his family are still in Kabul, desperate to stay one step ahead of the Taliban, bitter at what he sees as a ‘betrayal’ by the UK.

Incredibly, like many of the others on the buses, Faiz was eventually told that he was actually no longer qualified for ARAP because he had been employed through the contractor, GardaWorld. This meant that he was not directly employed by the UK and thus ineligible for relocation.

Faiz, who has photos with British diplomats, including ambassadors, is stunned how a guard who spent four months working under ARAP was allowed into the UK when he and his colleagues were not.

He and the others have now reapplied under the Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme, which will provide a pathway for 20,000 people over the next four years. They say they haven’t heard anything.

In recent months, the Taliban have ramped up searches. Those who have worked alongside the UK – many waiting to be told if they can move – have been killed, arrested, beaten and tortured. Among them are seven members of the Afghan Special Forces detained last month and a former interpreter.

Former embassy translator Mohammad Mirza, 33, sat on a bus on the edge of the airport with his wife and five children, waiting to be called for a flight.

Faiz, a nine-year former guard of the British embassy in Kabul, is pictured in uniform

He said: ‘To be so close to freedom and then not make it was heartbreaking and depressing, to be stuck here, still living a life of hardship, struggling for food and in fear of every knock (at the door) is cruel of Britain.

‘I am in real danger because of my work for Britain, people in my own village call me a ‘spy’ and ‘lover of the infidels’ but I feel I have been forgotten. Why am I still here a year after I was about to escape? Why is my family being punished?

“My brother was arrested by the Taliban with our family. When they came to find me, they held and beat him for 40 days. They kept asking ‘Where’s your brother who worked for the British?’ He said he didn’t know and thought I had fled the country. They will keep asking my family.”

Mohammad is the only one of the 24 interpreters who worked at the embassy who did not escape to the UK.

He is stunned at how he qualified for a new life in the UK a year ago, but is still waiting to see if he will qualify for a second time.

Members of the British Armed Forces who took part in the evacuation from Kabul . last year

Mohammad added: ‘The Taliban had access to the details of all the interpreters, the guards and their ID cards, ‘They (Taliban) searched many of our houses, but we hid, so they did not find us, they say that we are ‘traitors to Islam’ and if they find us, they will kill us. We don’t understand why we are still waiting when we are targeted because of our work for Britain.”

dr. Sara de Jong, Senior Lecturer in the Law Department at the University of York and a founding member of the Sulha Alliance, which has highlighted the cases of those who have worked for the UK and have been left behind, condemned the continued delays in making decisions about the GardaWorld business.

She said: “We have already raised the plight of the Embassy Guards in early August 2021, before the Taliban takeover. We are therefore well aware of how long GardaWorld contractors have been waiting for their move.

“The fact that they were not evacuated last year is entirely with the then Secretary of State Dominic Raab. Still, GardaWorld contractors had to reapply for their resettlement this summer. They haven’t heard anything since the application deadline passed.

“Their despair is growing day by day, as we see in the emails and messages we receive. It is now imperative that the FCDO communicate a decision on their affairs and that no personnel will be barred from resettlement. They’ve been kept in limbo for far too long.’

Hundreds of desperate former military interpreters are still trapped in Afghanistan, more than a year after the Taliban invaded Kabul. Pictured: Taliban fighters celebrate a year since they took the capital

The government has said that first-year applications under ACRS are still considered as a priority for those who have worked for GardaWorld and the British Council, as well as Chevening alumni.

Meanwhile, more than 6,000 Afghans, including hundreds of interpreters working alongside British troops and the government, who are eligible to move to the UK under ARAP, are still in Afghanistan. More than 10,000 have moved under ARAP, including more than 3,000 since the British troops withdrew.

A team of 91 Ministry of Defense employees are still working their way through the applications with an estimated 82,000 people seeking help under ARAP. The vast majority do not meet the criteria to have worked with British troops or for the Foreign Office.