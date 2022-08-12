Afghan journalists in exile start a new life in France

August 15 marks one year since the Taliban conquered Afghanistan. FRANCE 24 has spoken to refugees who have fled the country. In episode two of our special series, we meet Shafi Karimi and Sofiea Sakhi, Afghan journalists in exile who arrived in France just months before the fall of Kabul.

Shafi Karimi, a senior journalist for seven years in Kabul, covered Afghan news from top to bottom. But nothing prepared him for how quickly the Taliban took Kabul. In April 2021, just a few months before the capital fell, he and his journalist wife, Sofiea Sakhi, decided to move to France for security reasons.

“As a journalist and as a reporter in Afghanistan it means playing with fire. In my seven years of experience, I lost ten of my colleagues,” Karimi told FRANCE 24. According to Reporters Without Borders, six journalists were killed in Afghanistan last year while on the job, and one is missing.

Click on the player above to view our special report.