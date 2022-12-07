Afghan girls sit for exams despite not attending school for a year

Twelfth grade girls, who were barred from school by the Taliban, were required to sit graduation exams.

Afghan education authorities have organized graduation exams for high school girls in much of the country, despite most of them being banned from classes since the Taliban returned to power last year.

The Education Ministry did not provide details of the tests, nor how many students took them, and refused to allow the media anywhere near the schools where they were taken on Wednesday.

A document, signed by Habibullah Agha, the education minister who took office in September, said the tests would take place in 31 of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces. The three excluded provinces, Kandahar, Helmand and Nimroz, have different schedules for the school year and high school graduation exams are usually held later.

“I’m in really bad shape right now,” said Sajida, a 12th-grader, while speaking to Al Jazeera about Wednesday’s test. “We haven’t studied a single book for that.”

“We are here to answer 140 questions without knowing anything,” he said.

Most girls’ secondary schools have been closed across the country since the Taliban returned to power in August last year, with hardliners offering a number of excuses for the closures.

Women’s groups and students have protested, demanding the lifting of the ban on secondary schools for girls.

Officials have said there were insufficient teachers or funds, that they would reopen once an Islamic curriculum had been prepared, or that a national policy on modest school attire had to be formulated first.

“We obey the hijab rule and how we obey them [Taliban] they should also fulfill our wishes,” Zubaida, also a 12th grade student, told Al Jazeera.

“We don’t want much. We only want to study in our country because it is our right. Half of the population are women. We have a right and they must give us our right to prosper,” said Zubaida.

The principal of a Kabul secondary school said she was told that 12th grade girls had just one day to take tests in 14 subjects, with 10 questions in each subject.

The principal, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation, said most of the students did not have textbooks.

“Giving an exam is pointless,” he said.

Girls who were unable to attend or failed Wednesday’s test could retake the test in mid-March, after winter break.

The ministry announced the reopening of the schools in March last year, but they were closed hours later by order of Supreme Leader Haibatullah Akhunzada.

Women have been increasingly excluded from public life since the return of the Taliban, despite their promise of a softer version of the harsh rule that characterized their first term in power that ended in 2001.

Women have been forced out of government jobs, or paid a pittance to stay at home, and are also prohibited from traveling without a male relative, and must cover themselves with a burqa or hijab when out and about.

Last month they were also banned from parks, amusement parks, gyms and public toilets.

Until now, the Taliban have allowed young women to attend university, with classes segregated by sex.

However, it is feared that if they cannot pass the school final exam, there will be very few women who can apply to the university.

Students who pass the final exam are eligible to take the “Kankor,” a highly competitive test that decides coveted university places.