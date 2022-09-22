Afghan girl, 3, survived suicide bombing only to vanish without a trace nine months ago

A 3-year-old girl who survived a suicide bombing in Afghanistan has been missing for nine months since she disappeared from a playground near her family’s apartment.

Lina Sardar Khil, 3, was last seen in a playground at the San Antonio-based gated Villas Del Cabo apartment complex in December 2021.

San Antonio police have no witnesses or tangible evidence of her disappearance The New York Times.

Khil, whose family is from Afghanistan, survived a suicide bombing in the summer of 2021 that killed 13 US soldiers and hundreds of Afghans while visiting relatives.

Her father, Riaz Sardar Khil, was an Afghan soldier who helped US troops and was granted immigration before Lina’s birth.

“We came from Afghanistan to live a happy and safe life here, but it didn’t happen,” Riaz said.

“My whole life is ruined.”

Sardar went missing within five minutes when her mother, Zarmeena, looked away as Lina played in a playground on the complex.

Riaz Sardar Khil (right), Lina’s father, said his ‘whole life has been ruined’ by his daughter’s disappearance

The FBI has joined the San Antonio Police Department in investigating Lina’s death.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus says both departments have gone through all tips leading to the toddler’s nine-month disappearance, all of which have been unsuccessful.

He said he was confused by the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

“I haven’t spoken to anyone about this case, family or law enforcement, that’s just not baffled,” McManus said.

“No one disappears into thin air, and I don’t believe Lina did either. I never give up. I don’t think the police ever give up on a case.”

Pamela Allen, a spokesperson for the family, said: KENS5 that a private investigator has also been hired to assist detectives.

“A few clues have come in, but nothing solid,” she said.

Pictured: Locals continue their search for Lina. Since her disappearance, public searches have since been paused as Lina is now believed to be no longer in Texas

Pamela Allen (pictured), a spokesperson for the Sardar family, said a private detective was hired in Lina’s search

Public searches for Lina in the San Antonio area have been paused as she is now believed to be no longer in the state.

Allen has urged all residents to continue to wear buttons with Lina’s face on them and to post flyers describing her appearance.

“We believe someone will say something that will lead to a good tip,” Allen said.

A $250,000 reward is available to anyone who can provide information leading to Lina’s whereabouts.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus: ‘Nobody disappears into thin air, and I don’t believe Lina did’

Lina’s mother, Zarmeena Sardar Khil, said she remembers taking her daughter out to play with other children on December 20, 2021.

At around 5:30 PM, Zarmeena watched as Lina, wearing a black coat, red dress and black shoes, ran around the complex’s playground. She saw the back of Lina’s head before turning around for five minutes.

When she turned around, she couldn’t find Lina among the more than ten children.

She then knocked on every door for the next 30 minutes before calling Riaz.

“I kept thinking Lina would show up,” she said.

Both Riaz and Zarmeena then contacted several local Afghan community leaders to assist in their search for their daughter.

“Our community does not trust the authorities,” Lawang Mangal said. “He didn’t know what to do.”

An hour after Lina’s disappearance, Mangal urged the Sardar family to call the police.

Riaz said his family chose to move to San Antonio because of the large Afghan refugee population in the city

Immediately after Lina’s disappearance, both Riaz and Zarmeena reached out to local Afghan community leaders to assist in their search.

Local Afghans with similar stories to Riaz say Lina’s story has instilled fear in them in the nine months since she disappeared.

“We came here seeking peace, stability and security for our children,” said Amir Mohammad Amiri.

The San Antonio apartment complex is an hour and a half from Uvalde, Texas, where 19 children and two teachers were killed in a school shooting in May.

“I keep an eye on them all the time,” Aminullah Amir said of taking his four children to the park.

“I’m afraid they will disappear like Lina. We always thought America was safe. Now we’re not so sure.’

Riaz believed San Antonio was a good place to move his family, as the city is estimated to be home to 2,600 Afghan refugees.

He currently works as a truck driver while his wife has become entangled in a community of Afghan women living in their apartment complex.

Anyone with information about Lina’s disappearance is asked to call the Missing Person’s number at 210-207-7660.