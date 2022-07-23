Afghan asylum seeker ‘traumatised’ after TikTok star Rustam Raziev pays for groceries in viral video

An Australian TikTok star is facing a backlash after an Afghan asylum seeker whose groceries he paid for admitted to feeling humiliated by the viral stunt.

The man, Esa, revealed that he had received calls from family around the world asking if he was in trouble after Rustam Raziev paid for his groceries and uploaded the clip in June without his permission.

The ambush-style clip, in which the man appeared confused and smiled awkwardly, has been viewed more than six million times.

Esa now says he felt “embarrassed” and thought the video made him look “desperate” or like “a beggar.”

The clip of Mr. Raziev with the unsuspecting Esa was posted on TikTok with the description: ‘My mission? Be myself. Help others. Become a better version of myself.’

But Esa, who told the ABC he is an Afghan asylum seeker, saying the video “scares him” and that he usually avoided posting his own social media content to protect his privacy.

“I have friends and family all over the world, they call me and say, ‘Oh, you need help’ and ‘What happened to you? Someone is paying for your food.” I was a little traumatized.’

Mr Raziev apologized for the viral clip, claiming he had “good intentions”, wants to help people “as a friend” and was not trying to “take advantage of it”.

Commentators on the TikTok with Esa seemed to pick up on his discomfort.

Raziev has gained 7.2 million followers for posting similar clips, in which he dives to pay for the groceries of unsuspecting Australians, many of whom seem to be struggling

In another clip, he stops a young woman to ask her to “buy me some food, because I haven’t had anything in the morning.” If she agrees, he turns the tables, pays for her and gives her a hug

“He looks like he’s going through something that makes me feel bad,” one person wrote.

“Dude, he didn’t want to be filmed!” commented another woman.

A week ago, Harrison Pawluk was forced to apologize last week after a woman, ‘Maree’, complained that a viral video in which he gave her flowers – now viewed 64 million times – had ‘dehumanized’ her.

According to a study by Vista, TikTok influencers will earn between $53,000 and $71,000 per year from their content by 2022.

The clips have been posted with inspirational quotes like “Be the change you want to see in the world” and “A thousand words won’t leave as deep an impression as one act.”

Raziev begins to face harsh criticism for his stunts, not least out of respect for people’s privacy.

Mr. Raziev’s videos of him paying for strangers are posted with inspirational quotes like ‘Be the change you want to see in the world’

He posts similar videos on his TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook accounts, describing his videos as “Social Experiments.” Healthy content. Giving back to those in need and making people’s day where I can.”

On his Facebook account, an Australian mother posted a comment urging him to ask for permission, adding that “good deeds are more authentic” when they are anonymous.

“Has it ever occurred to you that you could be exposing someone to danger by publicly posting videos of what you are doing?

“For example, someone trying to protect themselves from domestic violence has moved to suburbs or even cities to hide from the perpetrator and this is where you put them out in the open.”

Daily Mail Australia approached Rustam Raziev for comment.