Affleck’s brother Casey, his ex-wife Jennifer Garner and JLo’s THREE ex-husbands skip out on wedding

When Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot at a star-studded wedding ceremony on Saturday, there were a number of notable absentees.

The ‘Bennifer’s’ big day misses the groom’s brother, Casey Affleck, and ex-wife Jennifer Garner, as well as all three of Lopez’s ex-husbands, Ojani Noa, Cris Judd and Marc Anthony.

Casey’s, who is known for being close to his brother, was spotted in baggy clothes on Saturday, the morning of the ceremony, in a Los Angeles coffee shop.

It’s unclear why Casey seemed in no rush to make it to his brother’s big day, even as their mother was rushed to the hospital from Ben’s Georgia estate on Friday after she reportedly fell off a scaffolding and killed her. leg cut.

Sources told PEOPLE that Casey, 47, missed his brother’s wedding “because of family, parental obligations at home.”

Casey co-parents two sons, Indiana, 18, and Atticus, 14, with ex-wife Summer Phoenix, sister of Joaquin Phoenix.

Jennifer Garner also misses the wedding, who was married to Ben between 2005 and 2018. Although they remain close friends and co-parent their three children, Garner said she had to miss the ceremony because she worked in Texas.

Marc Anthony will not be attending the wedding as it comes at the end of his last musical tour in Europe. He shares twins with Lopez

It is unknown whether Lopez’s first husband, Ojani Noa (left) or second husband, Cris Judd (right) received an invitation to the star-studded wedding.

Casey was previously spotted in LA with girlfriend Caylee Cowan, 24, and he was reportedly one of the expected attendees for the big wedding at his brothers’ $8.9 million Georgia estate.

No bad blood between the siblings has been reported, even after the younger Affleck faced lawsuits in 2019 over sexual assault allegations.

Like Casey, Garner, who was married to Affleck for 13 years, seemed to have a good reason why she decided to skip her ex’s big day.

Although she was invited to attend the ceremony, the 50-year-old Alias ​​actress declined due to a scheduling conflict that has left her working in Texas this week.

Despite their breakup in 2018, Garner and Affleck have remained close friends while co-parenting their three children, Violet (16), Seraphina, 13, and Sam (11).

However, the children will be there to support their father in his new marriage.

As with Affleck and Garner, Lopez has remained close to her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, as they too are co-parenting their twins, Emme and Max.

Anthony will not be attending the wedding as it comes at the end of his last musical tour in Europe.

However, Emme and Max were seen arriving in Georgia with Lopez’s mother, Guadalupe, and her sister, Lynda.

It is not known whether Anthony, who was married to JLo for ten years before they split in 2014, was invited to the wedding, or whether Lopez’s other exes were asked to participate.

Lopez was married to one of her backing dancers, Cris Judd, between 2001 and 2003. The two had met while filming her music video ‘Love Don’t Cost a Thing’.

Before Judd, Lopez was with Cuban-born waiter Ojani Noa, whom she met in 1996 at Gloria Estefan’s Miami restaurant.

The two started dating in 1997 and were only together for 11 months before breaking up in 1998.

As they prepare for the big moment, Affleck and the radiant bride shared a kiss on the steps of his Riceboro estate, a month after they secretly married at a small Las Vegas service.

The couple’s happy reunion comes 20 years after they first got engaged and engaged, only to call off their wedding in the fall of 2003, blamed on excessive media coverage.

Photos show the happy couple on the steps of the Big House, a plantation-style mansion that is the centerpiece of the $8.9 million estate.

Lopez, already decked out in her gorgeous white dress, greets Affleck lovingly as he ascends the stairs. After the early kisses and hugs, the couple heads home to prepare for the grand ceremony.

The couple are now enjoying their evening celebration. Shortly after 8pm, a fire truck was seen arriving at the property, but onlookers say the lights or siren were not on and there was no sense of urgency.

On the menu are fried pork chops, rice and vegetables, a staple of Puerto Rico, where Lopez’s family comes from, along with other barbecue delights amid the blistering 88-degree weather.

Also on the menu are oven-roasted chicken and mac and cheese as the couple embrace Southern cuisine for their Georgia wedding.

Among the A-listers expected to celebrate the pair are Matt Damon, George Clooney, Jane Fonda, Renee Zellweger and Jimmy Kimmel.