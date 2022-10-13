Affairs of the heart! People confess to having emotional affairs

<!–

Not all affairs are physical, they often start as a friendship and develop into something more over time as these posts prove.

People from all over the world confessed anonymously on US-based Whisper about their emotional affairs, with some admitting they were ‘in love’ with someone else.

Others found that while they had been having an emotional affair – their other half had played away physically.

Here’s FEMAIL’s top pick of Whisper confessions about emotional affairs:

This person from Brunswick, Maryland is having an emotional affair with their ex, who they believe is their ‘soulmate’

This Sandisfield, Massachusetts man has become emotionally entangled with his wife’s boss

Sometimes it’s best to cut your losses! This person from Santa Maria, California decided to work on their marriage and ditch the emotional affair

Another person from Richmond, Virginia’s emotional affair got out of hand when they decided to tell HR, so both ended up unemployed

This person from Memphis, Tennessee prepared to tell their partner the truth, but ended up getting their own unpleasant surprise when he confessed something himself

This person from the UK thought pregnancy would mean the end of her emotional affair – but that didn’t stop the feelings

This ‘loyal’ person from Sunnyside, British Columbia has fallen for a friend who helped them with their relationship

A VERY lucky escape: The grass isn’t always greener on the other side, as this woman from Silver Springs, Florida found out

This Philipsburg, Pennsylvania woman called her husband ‘useless’ and spent time looking back on an emotional affair that’s now gone

Dazed and confused: This woman from the United States obviously did not expect leniency for her behavior from her husband

Fulfilled But Guilty: This Woman From North Bay, Ontario, Canada Has An Emotional Affair With Her Best Friend’s Husband

This woman from Houston, Texas uses the age-old excuse “hormones” to cover up her melancholy

Drunk! This Woman Believes She’s ‘In Love’ With The Object Of Her Desires And Admitted To Six Months Of Total Obsession