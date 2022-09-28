AFC Fylde manager James Rowe is charged with sexual assault

AFC Fylde manager James Rowe has been charged with sexual assault and is due to appear in court in November.

In a statement, Derbyshire Constabulary said officers received a report in January of a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in Chesterfield in November 2021.

Rowe left Chesterfield in February by ‘mutual consent’ amid Sportsmail’s revelations of alleged misconduct after he was suspended from the club.

This came just weeks after he led the club to the fourth round of the FA Cup, where they were beaten 5-1 by Chelsea. Chesterfield also topped the National League when Rowe was suspended in late January.

Chesterfield Vice-Chairman Martin Thacker explained at an AGM that there was a ‘good reason’ for Rowe to leave.

“We wouldn’t want to get rid of a manager who put this team at the top of the league unless there is a good reason to leave the company,” he said.

“The difficulty for us is that it is not appropriate for us to disclose the allegations, and all the things that have been brought before us.”

Rowe was later appointed manager of National League North side Fylde, where he remains.

Fylde is currently fourth in the division, just one point from first place after winning six of their first ten league games.